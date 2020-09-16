Spirit Halloween opens three area stores

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Spirit Halloween, the largest Halloween retailer in North America, has opened three seasonal locations in the Fredericksburg area to sell costumes, party supplies and decorations.

They are near Cici’s Pizza and Ashley Furniture in Fredericksburg’s Central Park Shopping Center, the former Dress Barn in Cosner’s Corner shopping center in Spotsylvania County and the former Mattress Form in Dominion Square Shopping Center in Culpeper.

According to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey, more than 148 million Americans are planning to participate in Halloween-related activities this year despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Safe-at-home activities such as decorating their homes, carving pumpkins and dressing up their pets ranked highest among planned activities.

