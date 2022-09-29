SPONSORED CONTENT: On the River, New Sophia Street Gem Seeks First Lucky Owner, $1,799,900

Call this a rare find, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, scarce happening or any other related phrase of your choosing. A brand-new riverfront property has landed on the market in Downtown Fredericksburg.

Perhaps you’ve driven by 1119 Sophia St. and gawked at its stately, waterfront allure. Well, now is the time to stop gawking and act. The 4-bed, 3.5 bath residence is listed with Alex Belcher of Belcher Real Estate for $1,799,900.

Alex Belcher was honored among REALTOR magazine’s “30 Under 30” and in his decade-plus in the business, he’s sold more than 1,600 homes. He is consistently ranked among the top agents in Virginia and, in 2020, 2021 and 2022 Belcher Real Estate was ranked within INC. 5000’s fastest growing businesses. He is focused on helping clients through every step of the buying and selling process and, with this one, he sees so much value.

In reflecting on the property at 1119 Sophia St., Belcher says this is a truly special find. “This is one of those super-rare opportunities to be on the river in Downtown Fredericksburg—not with a townhouse or condo—but, with your own estate,” he says. “At every point, inside and out, this is loaded with upgrades.”

The allure begins with its outdoor spaces. For entertaining and parking, you will find few setups downtown as primed as this. In addition to its aggregate driveway and four-car garage—which has an elevator that serves each interior level—there is a huge, covered patio with recessed lighting. This patio space may serve as several more parking spaces or perhaps another unique entertaining utopia.

Out back, yes, the property line runs all the way down to the Rappahannock’s banks. Off the back of the home and constructed of top-tier Ipe Brazilian wood, is a massive rear deck for taking in the vistas. Belcher says, “There are very limited riverfront properties in Downtown Fredericksburg, let alone ones where you own all the way down to the river. This is the time to seize such a scenic opportunity before the opportunity is gone.”

The home itself is made of the finest materials, including a standing seam metal roof, HardiePlank siding and custom brick work. Before you head inside, pause on its covered front porch with towering white columns and prepare for a breathtaking experience just steps away.

Contemporary, open and bright are the keywords inside, folks. A testament to its vivid spaces: There are 74 high-end Marvin windows to complement its hand-scraped Lauzon hardwood floors and elegant crown molding. Main level features include multiple open living areas, with the back space including a coffered ceiling and dual sliding glass doors to the rear deck. The river vistas are incredible, including from the elegant dining room.

The kitchen here is a gourmet delight. It includes stainless steel Miele appliances with stainless steel hood, a massive central island and breakfast bar, sizable farmhouse sink, pot filler, quartz countertops and luxury cabinetry with tasteful black pulls. Pendant and recessed lighting makes the sleek space pop that much more.

Rounding out this floor is a main level bedroom suite that may easily be leveraged as a home office or study. It includes a French door entry, recessed lighting, walk-in closet and full bath with a quartz and tile vibe.

Upstairs are three total bedrooms and two baths, including the river view-loaded primary suite. In addition to its own private balcony overlooking it all, it has dual ceiling fans, a walk-in closet and dreamy ensuite bath. The ensuite bath’s touches include another walk-in closet, glass-enclosed walk-in shower with rain head, ceramic tile and—prepare for a unique touch—a coffee bar. For that morning coffee or perhaps an evening bubbly, there is a quartz-draped coffee bar with a sink, Miele mini-fridge and storage right there in your happy place.

Comprising the rest of the upper level is the laundry space, a ceramic-tile floored modern full bath and two super-spacious bedrooms with their own walk-in closets.

Beyond the stunning homesite, so much is within a simple stroll. Downtown Fredericksburg’s main artery—Caroline Street—with shops, restaurants and amenities is just a block away. For a fresh read from the primary suite’s private balcony, the Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Fredericksburg Branch is across the street. And for commuters, the Fredericksburg VRE/Amtrak station is ¾-mile southeast and multiple I-95 exits (Route 17 and Route 3) are within 10 minutes.

“The care and attention to detail throughout the entire house is second-to-none, let alone its incredible location,” says Belcher. “I encourage anyone to see this masterpiece to believe it.”

For more information or to schedule a showing of 1119 Sophia St. in Downtown Fredericksburg, contact Alex Belcher with Belcher Real Estate at 540/300-9669 or Alex@BelcherRealEstateVA.com. The Belcher Real Estate office is located at 809 William St. in Downtown Fredericksburg. Belcher Real Estate and its highly trained team are ready to serve both buyers and sellers throughout the region. Belcher Real Estate is ready and well-equipped to help you navigate every step of the way.