Spotsy supervisors set aside tax revenues to fund VA clinic road projects

Spotsylvania officials are setting aside tax revenues expected to be generated from growth that should happen around a new U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic planned for the county.
The revenue will not be a new tax, but instead “incremental revenue from the existing tax to be set aside/designated for transportation as the area builds out,” according to county spokeswoman Michelle McGuiness.
The revenue will help the county pay the $81 million needed for road projects tied to the clinic agreement. According to a staff report, the county agreed to complete five road projects to help improve traffic around the clinic.
The board this week established a transportation fund and put $6.4 million in it. Officials say the money was available because $11.88 million was freed up by federal COVID-19 funds.
Spotsylvania was awarded the clinic over Fredericksburg and Stafford County in September. The 426,722-square-foot-outpatient facility will be built on about 60 acres off Hood Drive between U.S. 1 and Interstate 95.
The clinic is expected to open in 2023, according to a county staff report.
The revenues will be generated from properties in an area along U.S. 1 from Harrison Road to just south of the I–95 overpass on U.S. 1. A large chunk of the property between U.S. 1 and I–95 is included in the zone.
According to a county staff report, the real estate value in the zone totals $575.9 million. The annual tax revenue from those properties amounts to $4.66 million. The county does “not have the value of business tangible property, business license, meals and sales tax revenue received specifically from this area,” the report said.
Assistant County Administrator Bonnie Jewell told the board on Tuesday that she estimated the clinic could bring in $662,000 in annual real-estate tax revenue, and assumed another $300,000 in other new tax revenue tied to growth around the clinic. The clinic is being built by an Ohio developer and leased to the VA, so the county can collect real-estate taxes.
Some supervisors had reservations about creating a tax district for a project. One concern, raised by Supervisor David Ross, was that the move opens the door to raise transportation funds in other parts of the county.
Support Local Journalism
According to the staff report on the issue, the supervisors have “on several occasions in the past voted to set aside 10 [percent] of revenues derived from certain areas to support transportation projects.”
The supervisors eventually voted 4–3 to set aside 100 percent of all new revenue generated in the zone for the transportation fund. Supervisors Tim McLaughlin, Barry Jett and Ross voted against the measure.
The board also approved other uses for local funds freed up by COVID-19 relief money.
The biggest remaining portion, $5 million, was set aside for capital improvement projects as part of a five-year plan. The remaining funds will go toward expenses previously put on hold because of budget concerns related to the pandemic.
Those expenses will pay for training ($200,000) and tuition reimbursement ($50,000) for county staff, as well as a grass mowing contract ($100,000). Another $50,000 will pay for mowing in medians of several roads. And $11,000 will be used to cover coronavirus-related modifications at the Commissioner of the Revenue’s office.
At the end of the meeting, McLaughlin pushed for two measures: one to set up tax relief for local small businesses hurt by the pandemic and the other to speed up a second round of raises for public safety workers, along with raises for all county employees.
The raises were delayed so the county could hold onto funds earlier this year when the board was concerned about impacts by the pandemic.
Supervisor Chris Yakabouski said he supports the pay increases, but not so soon. He noted that public safety workers received significant raises earlier this year and the county will have to eventually find a way to replenish the approximately $5 million the pay hikes will cost, while there is growing uncertainty with the state implementing COVID-19 restrictions again.
The board approved the raises, 4–3. Yakabouski, Skinner and Jett voted against the motion. The decision means the raises will go into effect in January.
The board also approved setting aside $2.25 million for tax relief aimed at helping small businesses this fiscal year. To make that happen, $2.25 million was pulled from the just-approved $5 million for CIP projects.
The board couldn’t determine how to ensure small businesses would benefit from the tax cut without including big chain stores. County staff said they will look for a way to establish the tax relief and come back to the board with a plan.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.