Spotsylvania businesses, individuals working to provide schools with snacks for students

Thousands of area children received free school meals for the past two years, thanks to nutrition waivers approved by the government as part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the expiration of the waivers this summer—and with demand on the regional Food Bank surging as a result of inflation—teachers and school social workers are seeing more hungry kids. In Spotsylvania, parents and businesses are stepping up to fill the need.

"From what the schools are telling me, they're seeing a lot more kids in need of snacks," said Curtis Dickerson, children's programs coordinator for the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank.

Dickerson said most elementary schools in Spotsylvania purchase snacks from the Food Bank, but supplies are stretched thin this year now that schools are fully open.

He said the Food Bank provided snacks to about 45 schools and youth organizations across the region last year and this year, that number is up to 70.

"We’ve never been able to provide enough snacks to feed every kid every day," Dickerson said.

About half of Spotsylvania's schools—Berkeley, Cedar Forest, Harrison Road, Lee Hill, Livingston, Riverview, Salem, Smith Station, Spotswood and Wilderness elementary schools; Battlefield, Chancellor, Post Oak and Thornburg middle schools; and Chancellor, Massaponax and Spotsylvania high schools—still provide free breakfast and lunch to all students through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Community Eligibility Provision, but this isn't enough to keep small bellies full throughout the school day.

"Look at the time they get to school," Dickerson said. "You got some kids that eat breakfast at 7 a.m., let's say they eat lunch at 11 a.m. and by 2 they’re hungry. Or the ones who have the late lunch, they're hungry before their lunch time comes."

According to Feeding America, a national network of food banks and food pantries, one in eight children in the U.S. don't know where their next meal will come from, and kids who are hungry may struggle to concentrate in class and suffer from irritability, which can lead to discipline problems and trouble learning.

A healthy snack can keep a child going until the next meal, but Dickerson said most schools are only able to purchase about 400 snacks per month from the Food Bank.

"That's not going to go far," he said.

The result is that teachers and social workers are using their own money to buy snacks to keep in their classrooms for hungry students.

Dan Craddock, a Spotsylvania resident who owns the graphic and website design firm Metro Nova Creative, said his son came home from elementary school one day and told him about the problem.

"He said, 'There are some kinds in my class who don't have snacks, so the teacher gives them some,'" Craddock said. "It upset him."

Craddock said it's "heartbreaking" to think of teachers buying snacks for their students on top of their other responsibilities. He brought the issue to his colleagues on the board of The Knowledge Exchange, a nonprofit that offers tutoring to students in the community, and the organization decided to start a fundraiser, Spotsy Snack Attack.

The group is accepting money at their website or donations of snacks, which can be dropped off at the Metro Nova Creative office at 317 William Street in downtown Fredericksburg or at Always Flavored Hot Sauce at 1711 Princess Anne Street.

Spotsy Snack Attack has raised $620 so far. Craddock said the plan is to purchase snacks from Costco to support the Title I schools—or schools where at least 40% of enrolled students are considered low-income—in the county.

Ken Woods, who owns Paragon Gymnastics, said he learned about the need for snacks through a Facebook group of Spotsylvania parents.

"This issue of children without proper amounts of food to get through the day ... well, it's just a real issue," he said. "It’s not fair for school teachers to be going out and spending their own money on this. Our School Board is not addressing this, so the community needs to step up."

Paragon Gymnastics has adopted Salem Elementary, the closest school to its location on U.S. 3, and will begin making weekly deliveries of snacks.

"Their goal is 225 snacks per day and when I heard that number, I was shocked that there are that many kids in need at one school," Woods said. "So we are going to provide, on a weekly basis, 225 snacks per day through the end of the school year."

Woods is challenging other Spotsylvania businesses to "step forward and adopt a school as well" and he said he expects the School Board to come up with a long-term solution.

Giant Foods is another business that raised funds recently for Spotsylvania schools. Interim superintendent Kelly Guempel in September accepted $26,413 from the grocery chain's Plank Road location.

"This money will be used to support our food pantries and fight food insecurity across the county," the school division said in a post about the donation.

County parent Rich Lieberman has been maintaining a list of schools that have expressed a need for snacks on his Facebook page, Spotsy Parent for Public Education. Through his business, Leader in Sports, he's holding a fundraiser for the snack effort on Nov. 5 at Legend's Grille featuring football players Dexter Manley and Charles Mann.

The two will sign autographs for $25, and 100% of the money raised will go towards purchasing snacks for the schools.

"We'll have several members of local PTAs collecting the money so there's no question about where it goes," Lieberman said.

Lieberman makes weekly donations of bulk snacks to one of the county elementary schools but said a smaller gesture would be just as helpful.

"The easiest, most simple response is if every parent that can afford to do it just bought a box of snacks once a week for their kid to give to the teacher," he said. "I honestly think that would significantly impact the problem.

Even if your kid is not hungry, the kid next to them might be."

Jon Russell, a spokesman for Spotsylvania County Public Schools, said the school division "appreciate[s] all the efforts of the community in this endeavor."