Spotsylvania County artist, businesswoman mixes love of art and tattoos for unique studio

“I love teaching art and I love tattooing, so I’m glad to be able to continue doing both,” said Atkinson. “I’m probably one of the few people in the state to have both a teaching license and a tattoo license, and it means a great deal to me to be able to continue teaching in an area where my family has been doing that for generations.”

Atkinson said it was tough to have to shut down her studio when the coronavirus hit. She was glad to be able to eventually reopen, with limitations. She said the staff stays busy these days following the extensive sanitation and COVID-19 protocols to keep staff and customers safe.

Walk through the new space and you start to understand her artistic flair. There are myriad items from all over the world—a carving from Bali, swords, arrows, a boomerang from New Zealand and a skateboard deck. She literally wears her art on her sleeve, having done some of the tattoos herself.

Atkinson is an example of the way body art can tell much about a person and what’s important to them.

“I have a fine arts/travel sleeve with Artemis, the goddess of the hunt,” she said. “An ode to my love of Greek and Roman history and art; the rose window from the Notre Dame cathedral; an image from ‘Sadako and the Thousand Paper Cranes,’ which we did as a one-act play in high school.