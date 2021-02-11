Spotsylvania launching grant program for business hurt by pandemic

Small Spotsylvania businesses struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic can get help from the county through a new program.

The Board of Supervisors and county staff on Tuesday discussed the grant program, which is designed for businesses with no more than 75 employees. A motion to make the budget adjustment necessary to fund the program was approved 7–0.

The motion originally called for $362,000 in funding, but that figure will grow. Money remaining from the more than $800,000 in CARES funds connected to staff bonuses approved earlier in the meeting will be added to the small-business program.

The program will provide up to $5,000 per business to cover expenses incurred dealing with the pandemic, such as setting up social-distancing measures, buying protective equipment or purchasing new technology.

Business owners can begin applying for the grants Monday, Feb. 15. Additional details and application instructions can be found on the county’s website, spotsylvania.va.us.

The county also has established a $2.5 million tax rebate program for local small businesses.

—Scott Shenk

