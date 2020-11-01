Spotsylvania salon expands to accommodate virus-wary customers

That got him thinking about space across the parking lot where the Sindy’s For Kids had operated.

“After speaking to quite a few clients, I thought: Why not turn that back into an adult space, and make it one-on-one service?” he said. “People could call in and request that facility, make an appointment and then come in and it would be just them and the nail technician in the room, with the door locked and no one else allowed inside during that appointment.”

To make that switch, the business owner said he remodeled and repainted the space, going from a young girl-friendly pink to a more subdued color. McMackin said he also installed four new nail and pedicure stations there.

“In that way, if a customer wanting that reserved appointment wants to bring another family member along, someone they’re already being around, that’s possible,” he said. “They can stay within the confines of that salon—a 1,400-square-foot facility—the family in there with just the nail technicians. They would handle payment over the phone and not need to come into the main salon at Sindy’s Nails 2.”