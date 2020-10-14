Spotsylvania school division named a Forbes 2020 Best Employer

Spotsylvania County Public Schools has been named a Forbes 2020 Best Employer, ranking 37 out of 100 employers selected in Virginia.
Only 10 out of Virginia’s 132 public school divisions made the list and Spotsylvania ranked No. 4 out of those 10, according to a news release from the school system.
“When considering the number and quality of organizations and employers throughout the commonwealth, we are proud to be recognized among such distinguished companies” said division Superintendent Scott Baker. “Any success we achieve in service to our students and community is reflective of the dedicated people who serve tirelessly and from the heart each day.”
Two of the division’s four strategic goals focus on staff well-being and professional development, Baker continued.
Support Local Journalism
“We believe that this investment in our staff fosters a culture of collaboration and teamwork which ultimately benefits our students,” he said.
Chief Human Resources Officer Michelle Colbert said the division provides professional learning opportunities and mentor–mentee programs to support faculty and staff.
The Forbes America’s Best Employers rankings were based on anonymous surveys of 80,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees and were conducted on a rolling basis from October 2019 to May 2020.
These survey results were compiled and divided into 51 rankings, one for each of the country’s 50 states, plus the District of Columbia.
Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Chesapeake public schools are also on the 2020 list of Virginia’s best employers, as are the University of Virginia, James Madison University, Virginia Tech and the College of William & Mary.
Visit forbes.com/best-employers-by-state/#3a6bb7de487a for the full list.
Adele Uphaus–Conner:
540/735-1973
@flsadele
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.