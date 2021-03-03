Spotsylvania 'to-go' restaurant week begins Friday

Spotsylvania County is launching a restaurant week focused on to-go food and diners who take part could qualify for prizes.

The event begins Friday and runs through March 14, and focuses on “ordering takeout, delivery or curbside pickup” from more than 15 locally owned restaurants, the county announced in a news release. Participating restaurants include Harry’s Ale House, Legends Grille, The Cove at Lake Anna, Gourmeltz, Peanuts Steak & Seafood, Angela’s Italian Restaurant, Park Lane Tavern, Malawi’s Pizza, El Charro, Fatty’s Taphouse, Lake Anna Hideaway, Fish N’ Grill, Itavie, 25 30 Espresso, Basilico, Castiglia’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria and Kickback Jack’s.

Anyone who tries to-go orders at five spots qualifies to win a prize. This can be done by downloading a “Passport,” a card to fill out to prove orders have been made at one of the participating restaurants.

Participants need to ask for a stamp, for the passport card, when picking up orders. The passport card can be turned in at the Spotsylvania Visitors Center, 4704 Southpoint Parkway, or submitted as a photo to tourism@spotsylvania.va.us.

The county says it is offering more than $300 worth of prizes, including gift cards. Submissions are due March 17. Prizes will be announced March 18.

For more information, visit spotsyrestaurantweek.com or facebook.com/VisitSpotsy.

—Scott Shenk

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.