Stafford Baseball League solicits funds to host Babe Ruth World Series next year

The Stafford Baseball League was recently selected to host the Babe Ruth World Series for the 13–15 age group in August 2022, and league officials are turning to local agencies for financial support.
Stafford Baseball president Michael Bouchard told Fredericksburg Economic Development Authority members the league is thrilled to host the national playoffs, and they intend to split practices, games and accommodations between Stafford County and the city.
He said the final games would be played at FredNats Stadium in the city, with many other games and practices likely to happen at Chichester Park and other spots in Stafford. Much of the scheduling remains to be done, he said.
“This is an exciting opportunity,” said Bouchard, pointing out that Stafford Baseball has nearly 1,000 youngsters from Stafford and surrounding localities in Cal Ripken and Babe Ruth baseball and softball.
He said teams will come from all over the U.S. for an event that has been hampered for the past year by COVID-19.
“As a principal at a high school in Prince William, I’ve seen the mental toll that’s taken on our young people,” he said. “That’s why we’re especially excited to provide this playoff.”
Lee Murray, a member of the city EDA who has been working with Stafford Baseball on the plans, said he would soon present a funding request of $75,000 to the EDA to help fund the World Series event. He said a he expects to make a similar request to Stafford officials.
Murray said he saw the series as a “huge economic opportunity for this area,” both because of meals and lodging tax revenue and the indirect financial benefits that come with hosting a national event.
Bill Freehling, the city’s director of economic development and tourism, couldn’t agree more.
“I think it would have a significant economic impact,” he said. “Travel sports are very lucrative for localities. The players and their families come and stay for a good while, in this case seven to 10 days. That adds up to a lot of room nights and meals over their stays.”
Beyond that, Freehling said he thinks the Babe Ruth World Series offers a “good way for the Fredericksburg area to demonstrate that we can host a large event like this. We’re well equipped and situated for something like this, with plenty of hotels and restaurants, conveniently right off [Interstate] 95 and not far from airports in Richmond and Washington.”
Comments from different EDA members showed they were relatively receptive to the idea.
They also asked about the number of visitors the Babe Ruth World Series might bring here. Bouchard said that’s hard to figure at this point, tossing in a guess of between 3,000 and 5,000.
“That’s just spit-balling at this point,” he said. “We’ll know more as we go forward.”
He noted that Stafford Baseball will be reaching out to the University of Mary Washington and local high schools to determine whether games and practices might be held on their fields.
In other action at last week’s EDA meeting, members approved a $60,000 loan to Haley’s Honey Meadery, a prospective business planning to sell mead at 1600 Princess Anne St. Members also voted to sell nearly 4 acres out of a larger piece of property the authority is purchasing at the Battlefield Industrial Park. The land will be sold to the city for use as a bus parking, at a price of $500,000.
