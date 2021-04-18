Stafford Baseball League solicits funds to host Babe Ruth World Series next year

The Stafford Baseball League was recently selected to host the Babe Ruth World Series for the 13–15 age group in August 2022, and league officials are turning to local agencies for financial support.

Stafford Baseball president Michael Bouchard told Fredericksburg Economic Development Authority members the league is thrilled to host the national playoffs, and they intend to split practices, games and accommodations between Stafford County and the city.

He said the final games would be played at FredNats Stadium in the city, with many other games and practices likely to happen at Chichester Park and other spots in Stafford. Much of the scheduling remains to be done, he said.

“This is an exciting opportunity,” said Bouchard, pointing out that Stafford Baseball has nearly 1,000 youngsters from Stafford and surrounding localities in Cal Ripken and Babe Ruth baseball and softball.

He said teams will come from all over the U.S. for an event that has been hampered for the past year by COVID-19.

“As a principal at a high school in Prince William, I’ve seen the mental toll that’s taken on our young people,” he said. “That’s why we’re especially excited to provide this playoff.”