Stafford company donates wristbands to help support local vaccination efforts
wristband

Gemini 3 Group in Stafford County has donated 10,000 of these wristbands to help bolster local vaccination efforts in the region.

A Stafford County business wants to highlight the importance of getting a COVID-19 vaccine and in doing so, help remove any stigma of that critical public health effort.

To that end, the Gemini 3 Group has partnered with Mary Washington Healthcare to supply a wristband so those getting vaccinated can share the fact that they “GOT THE SHOT.”

The business donated more than 10,000 wristbands etched with that message to Mary Washington Healthcare in an effort to spread awareness of the vaccine and help shed any stigma associated with it.

“We are all in this together, and these wristbands symbolize that mantra,” said Linda Blakemore, president and CEO of G3G. “We believe these bands will create community pride and encourage others to get vaccinated so that we can return to a sense of normalcy.”

For information on ordering the wristbands, visit covid19.gemini3group.com.

The Gemini 3 Group was founded in 2008 and provides a range of management, administrative and consulting services to support Department of Defense clients.

Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415

rhedelt@freelancestar.com

Here for more than four decades, I'm a feature columnist out and about seeing what people are thinking and sharing what interesting things they're doing.

