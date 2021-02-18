Stafford company donates wristbands to help support local vaccination efforts

A Stafford County business wants to highlight the importance of getting a COVID-19 vaccine and in doing so, help remove any stigma of that critical public health effort.

To that end, the Gemini 3 Group has partnered with Mary Washington Healthcare to supply a wristband so those getting vaccinated can share the fact that they “GOT THE SHOT.”

The business donated more than 10,000 wristbands etched with that message to Mary Washington Healthcare in an effort to spread awareness of the vaccine and help shed any stigma associated with it.

“We are all in this together, and these wristbands symbolize that mantra,” said Linda Blakemore, president and CEO of G3G. “We believe these bands will create community pride and encourage others to get vaccinated so that we can return to a sense of normalcy.”

For information on ordering the wristbands, visit covid19.gemini3group.com.

The Gemini 3 Group was founded in 2008 and provides a range of management, administrative and consulting services to support Department of Defense clients.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.