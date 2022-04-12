Stafford County's marketing manager named to foundation's '30 Under 30' program

Stafford County Department of Economic Development & Tourism recently announced that its marketing manager, Courtney Swenson, has been named one of Destinations International’s 2022 30 Under 30 recipients.

Swenson, who has worked at the Stafford office for six years, leads the department’s efforts in marketing and communications strategies, branding, public relations, advertising and creative design development.

Each year, Destinations International selects 30 individuals under age 30 from around the world. Honorees participate in year-round educational programming, a mentorship program, are invited to attend an annual convention and gain access to networking with the 30 Under 30 alumni community, according to its website.

For more information on the foundation or program, visit destinationsinternational.org.

—Staff report