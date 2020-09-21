Stafford EDA increases eligibility for business assistance grants

Stafford County’s Economic Development Authority has revised eligibility requirements and extended the application deadline to Sept. 28 for its Stay, Sleep and Safe in Stafford grants.
Members voted recently to make the changes to increase eligibility for the three grants, which assist small businesses and nonprofits in the county impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. They can now qualify if they’ve suffered a revenue loss of 20 percent instead of 25 percent, and a marketing initiative reimbursement is now included.
“Our community has seen a significant economic impact and with the assistance and support of these grant programs, the County hopes to alleviate some of that impact. We encourage the business community to apply now before these limited funds are no longer available,” said EDA Chairman Joel Griffin in a news release.
The grants are being funded by a portion of $2.357 million in federal CARES Act the Stafford County Board of Supervisors allocated to the EDA.
The Stay in Stafford Business Grant has $400,000 available in total funds. Grant awards are calculated and based on the business’s lease or mortgage payments for up to three months.
The Sleep in Stafford Business Grant has $200,000 available in total funds. The program is designed specifically to assist Stafford County hotels affected by COVID-19 with grant awards determined by the hotel’s documented number of guest rooms.
The Safe in Stafford Business Grant has $100,000 available in total funds. It provides a reimbursement costs of PPE, other Covid-19 related equipment, or the costs associated with COVID-19 marketing initiatives.
Eligibility requirements and application forms are available at gostaffordva.com/coronavirus.
—Cathy Jett
