Stafford offers grant for businesses affected by COVID-19

Stafford County’s Economic Development Authority is launching a Cares Act COVID-19 Critical Tourism Recovery Grant to support tourism-based business and nonprofits affected by the pandemic.

The grant opened earlier this week and will close Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 4 p.m. Grant information—which includes guidelines and details about eligibility—is available online at GoStaffordVA.com/Coronavirus.

Qualified businesses are eligible for a grant of up to $50,000. The total allocation of grant funding for this program is $300,000.

Businesses must be located in Stafford, must be a small business as defined by the SBA small business classification and show a documented financial impact due to COVID-19, with detailed and acceptable records provided at time of application.

“We commend Stafford business’ resilience during the coronavirus pandemic. The tourism industry has taken a substantial negative impact due to the virus," said Joel Griffin, chairman of the Stafford EDA, "which is why the Stafford Critical Tourism Grant has been developed.”

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.