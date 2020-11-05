Stafford offers grant for businesses affected by COVID-19

Stafford County’s Economic Development Authority is launching a Cares Act COVID-19 Critical Tourism Recovery Grant to support tourism-based business and nonprofits affected by the pandemic.
The grant opened earlier this week and will close Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 4 p.m. Grant information—which includes guidelines and details about eligibility—is available online at GoStaffordVA.com/Coronavirus.
Qualified businesses are eligible for a grant of up to $50,000. The total allocation of grant funding for this program is $300,000.
Businesses must be located in Stafford, must be a small business as defined by the SBA small business classification and show a documented financial impact due to COVID-19, with detailed and acceptable records provided at time of application.
“We commend Stafford business’ resilience during the coronavirus pandemic. The tourism industry has taken a substantial negative impact due to the virus," said Joel Griffin, chairman of the Stafford EDA, "which is why the Stafford Critical Tourism Grant has been developed.”
