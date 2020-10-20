Stafford officials eye downzoning to help combat urban sprawl

Stafford County supervisors are bringing downzoning back to the drawing board.
A joint public hearing between county supervisors and members of the planning commission is scheduled for Oct. 29 to discuss downzoning nearly 90,000 acres of agricultural property from one dwelling unit per 3 acres to one dwelling unit per 10 acres.
The livestreamed event will take place at Colonial Forge High School, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Downzoning rezones land to a less dense development use, and the practice is typically done to limit sprawl. Stafford officials claim downzoning will help concentrate growth into the targeted growth area—areas of the county where water, sewer and electrical services already exist.
Although county officials want 50 percent of the county’s new homes to go into the targeted growth area, only 8.2 percent were placed there by 2017—with close to 30 percent going to the rural areas of the county.
Earlier this year, county supervisors were setting the stage for the public hearing, but the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to scheduling the event.
In February, a majority of supervisors were leaning toward changing Stafford agricultural zoning to be more in line with surrounding counties to help curb further growth. They voted 5–2 in favor of the endeavor, with Supervisors Cindy Shelton and Tom Coen voting against it.
At that time, Stafford Planning and Zoning Director Jeff Harvey said the ordinance change would not impact any existing 3-acre lots.
“It will impact those who own more than 6 acres of property who might want to subdivide to create residential lots,” Harvey said.
Supervisor Mark Dudenhefer said downzoning has been on the supervisors’ radar for years, but no official action has ever been taken.
“If we expect to make Stafford not Fairfax, then we need to do this right now, and we need to do it quick,” Dudenhefer said. “The fact that it’s taken us two years to get to this point, to me, is upsetting.”
Dudenhefer also said that because of the large number of homes being built in rural areas, Stafford taxpayers continue to foot the bill to extend services to them.
“They’re paying a significant amount of money to provide the infrastructure out there,” said Dudenhefer. “It costs millions of dollars per mile. It’s unsustainable.”
Dudenhefer said once people move into new homes in rural areas, they soon realize roads are inadequate, internet service is lacking or spotty, and children spend long periods of time in transit to and from school. He said it’s easier to provide infrastructure support to homeowners located within the targeted growth area.
Coen, who represents the mostly rural George Washington District of the county, opposes downzoning. He said the process goes against people’s property rights and will hurt farmers the most.
“There’s also a myth that everyone was going to flock in and rezone, and there has not been a flock of people coming in to rezone,” said Coen. “It’s a fallacy to say this is going to achieve anything other than punish rural landowners.”
But Dudenhefer said growth in the area has gotten so out of control that he’s significantly limited his most recent votes on new construction. He said agricultural downzoning would put a different perspective on the way he would view future requests.
“I haven’t supported rezoning in the urban services area because of the excessive amount of growth that’s gone on in the rural area,” said Dudenhefer. “Until we get control, which [downzoning] should do, only then will I take a different look at growth in the urban services area.”
Compared with surrounding counties, Stafford County ranks among the smallest in minimum lot size for agricultural zoning, making the county attractive for developers. Culpeper County’s minimum agricultural lot size is five acres, while King George, Spotsylvania, Fauquier, Prince William and Hanover counties require at least 10 acres. Loudoun County has a 40-acre agricultural lot size minimum and Caroline County’s is 50 acres.
There are 89,707 acres of land in Stafford County zoned A-1. That makes up roughly 54 percent of total land in the county. A-1 zoning is traditionally reserved for single-family homes, parks, playgrounds, community centers, golf courses and agricultural and forestry use.
The top 10 agricultural landowners in the county, who own about 16 percent of the 90,000 acres, are eight real estate developers, regional government agencies and three private citizens. The remainder of the parcels, ranging from one acre to 400 acres, are owned by land developers and private citizens.
Those attending the Oct. 29 public hearing will have an opportunity to speak in person. Although seating will be limited in the auditorium because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, additional seating within the high school will be provided.
