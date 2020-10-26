Stafford public hearings Thursday on downzoning, cemetery rules expected to draw large crowd

Two issues are being brought to public hearing in Stafford County this week, and in anticipation of the large crowd the topics may draw, the meeting will be held at Colonial Forge High School.
Stafford supervisors and the county’s Planning Commission will hold the joint public hearing Thursday, Oct. 29, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Officials plan to hear public comments on changes to the county’s cemetery ordinances, as well as a plan to downzone thousands of agricultural acres throughout the county in an effort to help control urban sprawl.
Both issues could have a direct financial impact on county taxpayers and property owners.
The cemetery provision hearing comes on the heels of an ongoing federal lawsuit that resulted from county supervisors’ alleged mishandling of a proposed Muslim cemetery on Garrisonville Road.
Earlier this month, Supervisor Gary Snellings, who introduced the motion to repeal the latest cemetery provisions, said he believes doing so will prevent future financial burden on county residents as a result of the lawsuit.
“I firmly believe that we need to repeal it, mainly because of the cost that we’re incurring as taxpayers,” said Snellings. “I know we’re over $200,000 in costs, and it’s mounting daily.”
The cemetery ordinance public hearing sets the stage for county supervisors to amend the cemetery rules for the third time since the All Muslim Association of America paid $800,000 in 2015 to purchase 29 acres in the 1500 block of Garrisonville Road to build a new cemetery.
Attorneys for the AMAA allege the campaign to change the cemetery ordinance in 2016 to expand the 100-foot buffer from private drinking wells to 900 feet was spearheaded by Supervisor Crystal Vanuch, who was chairwoman of Stafford’s Planning Commission at the time.
The AMAA and Justice Department lawsuit against the county and its supervisors argues the 2016 ordinance was “discriminatory, arbitrary and imposes a substantial and impermissible burden on the exercise of religious freedom in violation of the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act of 2000, the U.S. and the Virginia Constitutions, and Virginia’s Dillon Rule.”
In August, supervisors abruptly amended the setback provision from 900 feet to 656 feet from private wells, adding a conditional use permit to the application process. The change to the ordinance followed a $35,000 study by Environmental Consulting Services, which recommended the new distance as “a more appropriate, scientifically-defensible setback distance.”
Vanuch, who lives across the road from the proposed cemetery, said that August ordinance change was necessary to “protect drinking water, nothing more, nothing less, based on the data we have.”
The second public hearing on downzoning would rezone county agricultural land to less dense residential use.
Agricultural land is traditionally reserved for single-family homes, parks, playgrounds, community centers, golf courses and agricultural and forestry use, and downzoning is typically done to limit sprawl. Stafford officials argue downzoning will help concentrate growth into the targeted growth area, which is where public water, sewer and electrical services already exist.
Although county officials want 50 percent of the county’s new homes to go into the targeted growth area, only 8.2 percent were placed there by 2017—with close to 30 percent going to the rural areas of the county.
On Oct. 20, Planning and Zoning Director Jeff Harvey told supervisors the county is not meeting its goals.
“We’re finding that growth is already approved for more housing in the rural areas than currently projected,” said Harvey. “Less housing than projected in the targeted growth areas, and also more housing in the suburban areas, so our growth pattern is out of balance with our comprehensive plan.”
Support Local Journalism
The county’s comprehensive plans calls for 20 percent of new homes to be built in the urban services area, 30 percent in the suburban area, and 50 percent in the targeted growth area. The actual numbers are 29, 54 and 17 percent, respectively.
Agricultural lots in the county are zoned at one home per 3 acres, but county supervisors want to change the formula to one home per 10 acres, with hopes it will force developers out of rural areas and into the targeted growth areas of the county, locations along major transportation corridors that the county deems appropriate for high-density development.
Developers say part of the problem in meeting that goal is due to county officials regularly denying requests to build in the targeted growth area.
Rob Gallahan, who has been a Stafford developer since the early 1990s, said the few parcels that are in the targeted growth area have already been claimed by national builders.
“The lack of units available over the years is part of the reason people aren’t building [in the targeted growth area],” said Gallahan. “I think all of the builders in Stafford would build in the targeted growth area, but there’s just nothing in there. There’s just not a lot of choices.”
Last week, Harvey presented supervisors with data from a report compiled by a subcommittee of the county’s Planning Commission that was formed in June as a result of concerns with the 10-acre downzoning proposal. Supervisors Tom Coen and Cindy Shelton sought a delay in the Oct. 29 public hearing to allow additional time to review the data, but the majority of supervisors denied the request.
Albert Bain, chair of the subcommittee, said one of the shortcomings of the board’s 10-acre plan is that while it might reduce development in rural areas, it does not necessarily result in more development going into the targeted growth area.
Bain said the subcommittee believes the reason targeted growth areas are not developing is because it’s too costly and too time-consuming for developers.
“They have much easier targets in the rural areas,” said Bain. “We think there are other opportunities for incentivizing growth in the targeted growth areas, but we haven’t had time to delve into those.”
Bain also said the downzoning proposal has “unintended consequences” for property owners, which could result in a current 10-acre lot having the same value as a 3-acre lot.
“Obviously, land values will decrease,” said Bain. “At the extreme end, it could end up being one-third the current values. You’re liable to actually generate more potential for development in the rural areas with this proposal. It’s very conceivable.”
Gallahan agrees, and said he also believes property values will tumble significantly as a result of the downzoning measure.
“It’s obvious, right? If you had 100 acres and you could build 30 houses, now you can build 10,” said Gallahan.
There are 89,707 acres of land in Stafford County zoned as agricultural, making up roughly 54 percent of total land in the county.
The top 10 agricultural landowners in the county, who own about 16 percent of the parcels, are eight real estate developers, regional government agencies and three private citizens. The remainder of the parcels, ranging from one acre to 400 acres, are owned by land developers and private citizens, including rural farmers.
Gallahan said he believes county officials and local builders must work together to develop a strategy that builds revenue to fix local roads. According to the Stafford County Healthy Growth Initiative Community Outreach Report of April 2019, one of the most common recurring themes heard in healthy growth community forums last year that helped collect data for the report included “a proffer or fee for builders/developers to help offset infrastructure costs.”
“I think there’s a desire in the builder–development community in Stafford to try to help out on some of these bigger subdivisions in the rural areas,” said Gallahan. “If you just stop the growth out there, the roads are still going to be there, and they’re not going to be improved. The board doesn’t seem to have a will for that.”
The in-person public hearing will also be livestreamed on Comcast channel 23, Cox channel 90 and Verizon channel 39, as well as Facebook Live. Although seating will be limited in the high school’s auditorium because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, additional seating within the high school will be provided. Attendees should bring face coverings and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438
