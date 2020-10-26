Stafford public hearings Thursday on downzoning, cemetery rules expected to draw large crowd

Rob Gallahan, who has been a Stafford developer since the early 1990s, said the few parcels that are in the targeted growth area have already been claimed by national builders.

“The lack of units available over the years is part of the reason people aren’t building [in the targeted growth area],” said Gallahan. “I think all of the builders in Stafford would build in the targeted growth area, but there’s just nothing in there. There’s just not a lot of choices.”

Last week, Harvey presented supervisors with data from a report compiled by a subcommittee of the county’s Planning Commission that was formed in June as a result of concerns with the 10-acre downzoning proposal. Supervisors Tom Coen and Cindy Shelton sought a delay in the Oct. 29 public hearing to allow additional time to review the data, but the majority of supervisors denied the request.

Albert Bain, chair of the subcommittee, said one of the shortcomings of the board’s 10-acre plan is that while it might reduce development in rural areas, it does not necessarily result in more development going into the targeted growth area.

Bain said the subcommittee believes the reason targeted growth areas are not developing is because it’s too costly and too time-consuming for developers.