Stafford restaurant has secret family recipe on the menu

She said she was on her way home from visiting tobacco fields in Cuba when she came up with the name for the restaurant. She’d passed some pictures of pyramids, which struck a chord because she’s a member of Delta Sigma Theta, a Black sorority whose symbol is the pyramid.

“I thought, I can play with that,” Scott said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She changed the first three letters to peer, because the restaurant would be a place to hang out with peers, and the last three to midz because she and her sorority sisters put their thumbs and forefingers together to form a triangle, or pyramid shape, that they call a mids.

“I have had lots of sorority members come by,” she said. “My Fredericksburg chapter had their holiday party here back in December. I have some come from Woodbridge. They come and support me.”

Scott once worked for a brother who had a restaurant in Mobile, Ala., and described herself as an avid home cook. She decided to develop Peeramidz’s menu using a number of her own recipes and ones handed down in her family.

“I tried hard to fight it being a ‘soul food’ restaurant. As I was tweaking recipes, I was saying to myself, perhaps I could call it sophisticated southern cuisine,” she said. “Thanks to the community, it has morphed into a soul food restaurant.”