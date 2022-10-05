Stafford supervisors approve another mega warehouse at Courthouse Road interchange

Stafford County supervisors voted 6–1 Tuesday to allow builders to begin work on a 250,000-square-foot commercial warehouse near the Courthouse Road interchange.

The warehouse will be built near the new DHL distribution center that supervisors approved last March. That $72 million, 533,634-square-foot distribution center is expected to be fully operational in about two months and is expected to mix another 1,800 vehicles per day into an already congested area of the county.

Two weeks ago, Supervisor Meg Bohmke asked for more public input on the latest warehouse project during the next scheduled evening public hearing session in early October. Although no one took Bohmke up on her offer during the 7 p.m. session Tuesday night, one resident spoke on the proposed warehouse earlier in the day.

“How many warehouses do we have in Stafford?” Falmouth resident Alane Callandar asked supervisors. “We have warehouses along Route 17, Centerport Parkway and now Courthouse Road.”

Callander said it’s “poor planning” to approve another large business in an area where traffic and congestion are now part of everyday life, and said she believes the current inventory of warehouses already built in Stafford adversely impacts the quality of life for county residents every day.

“The existence of mega-warehouses means that traffic noise and pollution bombard us all year long,” Calendar said.

Garrisonville District Supervisor Pam Yeung was the only supervisor who opposed the project Tuesday night.

Two weeks ago, Stafford’s planning and zoning director Jeff Harvey briefed supervisors on the latest warehouse request. Harvey had asked supervisors to consider rezoning 32 acres wedged between Interstate 95 and Wyche Road to accommodate the 250,000-square-foot industrial building that would eventually be used as a warehouse or a distribution facility.

Charlie Payne, the Fredericksburg attorney representing Matan Acquisitions II LLC of Frederick, Maryland—the builders of the warehouse—said the new project will add 1,218 vehicle trips per day to the area on top of what’s already expected to come from the Burns Corner project, which also lies in the same vicinity.

In December 2020, county supervisors voted unanimously to rezone and reclassify wooded land in Stafford’s courthouse area near the Interstate 95 interchange to become Burns Corner. That massive project is being built as four quadrants that, combined, will make up about 26 acres and will include about 214,000 square feet of commercial development space, such as restaurants, stores, medical offices and a day care center. A new hotel, drug store and supermarket are also planned.

Although traffic improvements in the area will eventually be made to include additional turn and through lanes, as well as sidewalks, to accommodate pedestrian traffic, vehicular traffic in the area is expected to increase by 24,000 vehicles daily after Burns Corner is complete.

As he did two weeks ago, Payne again offered a $100,000 proffer for the latest endeavor and said the developers of Burns Corner will add another turn lane at the intersection of Wyche and Courthouse roads at a later time. Payne said traffic from the new warehouse he proposed Tuesday would not impact the intersection, but the Burns Corner buildout eventually would.

“The recommendation was to proffer or to provide a left-turn lane, well, we don’t have to provide a left-turn lane, per se, because that’s already proffered by the Burns development,” Payne said.

Payne previously told supervisors the 250,000-square-foot warehouse he proposed would impact the vehicle wait time for motorists at the Wyche Road and Hospital Center Boulevard intersection by about 2.1 seconds. That intersection is currently rated at a service level “E” on a scale of A through F.

Harvey told supervisors Tuesday night the proffers for Burns Corner requires to builders to modify the intersection once a threshold of about 19,000 vehicle trips per day from that project is reached. Harvey said those upgrades include a restriping of the roadway surface, a new traffic signal masthead and an additional lane on Courthouse Road heading towards the Interstate 95 northbound onramp.

Harvey also said a number of new projects near the Sheetz convenience store that opened in that area in April are also pending. They include a Chick-fil-A and a Wendy’s restaurant, a Starbucks coffee shop and a medical office building.

“All of those are currently in for site plan review,” Harvey said. “It’s highly possible that those projects could be built and occupied in calendar year (2024). That coincides with the first occupancy of the proposed warehouse.”

Last June, supervisors voted 4–3 to rezone 28 acres of county land near the courthouse to accommodate Downtown Stafford, a new development that county officials say will be a pedestrian-friendly town center where people can live, dine and shop.

Plans for the site, which sits parallel to the southern edge of Courthouse Road near the U.S. 1 interchange, call for 2,400 homes and 70 townhouses. Just east of that project, a 6-acre Fountain Park development is also under construction. County officials previously said Fountain Park, which could include seven different buildings totaling almost 70,000 square feet of office, commercial, retail, and restaurant space, will serve as the gateway for visitors to Downtown Stafford.