Stafford woman with affinity for working with elderly creates "For Safety's Sake" to do that

When Shunaka White was growing up in Tennessee, she had a close family and always found ways to interact with her grandparents, enjoying her time spent with them.

In high school, she knew she wanted to work in the health care industry, helping older residents, even though she didn’t know at that point how she might make that happen.

Now, after working in the field for 15 years at skilled nursing facilities and for home health companies, the Stafford County resident has created a business called For Safety’s Sake. The mission of the private practice: helping older area residents thrive and enjoy quality of life in their homes with functional safety and independence.

The pandemic means many older residents need help now more than ever, said White during a telephone interview.

“Those who live alone are silently suffering and declining,” she said. “Many are in their homes, and more now than ever, are inactive there. In the past, they’ve had visits to the grocery store or at least church once a week to look forward to. Now they’re afraid of getting COVID so they’re getting food delivered and rarely going out, having very little socialization. Many are gaining weight from inactivity and I’m concerned that there are more unreported falls and injuries.”