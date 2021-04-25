Starting fifth decade, Wilderness Presidential Resort using adventure to lure locals

“We get people who come in for some of these new programs, especially for things like the Adventure Park, where it isn’t necessary to buy a day-use pass to the resort, and say they never knew about what we offer here,” he said. “Some have ridden by us for years thinking we’re just a housing development.”

Sylvester said the resort also focuses on getting visitors to rent one of nearly 80 rustic-looking but modern cabins of different types. There are newly added lakefront cabins that sleep six, as well as newly refurbished one- and two-story cottages, some so close to the water you could fish off their decks. There are also camping spaces for tents or trailers.

Because Wilderness is affiliated with Resorts Condominiums International, many of the visitors who come to the Spotsylvania County attraction are timeshare owners. And there are still visitors who own lots in the resort.

Amy Rogers, the resort’s director of business development, estimated that on a busy weekend in the summer, there might be several thousand guests and day-use visitors at the resort. Many are drawn to the three swimming pools and lakeside beach area. Others like to fish in for bass and crappie in the stocked lakes.