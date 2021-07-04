State commends Pete's Pizza for 45 years in Culpeper

“I’m a business owner and I understand the struggles to be in business this long—they must be doing something right,” Reeves said of why he sponsored the resolution officially adopted Jan. 25 by the Virginia General Assembly. “Sometimes it’s just nice to be recognized. For how long they’ve spent in business and what they’ve done for the community and how many pies they’ve thrown out the door.”

And all the families they’ve fed, the state senator added, including the ones nobody knew about.

“Because I can tell you—this family’s like that,” Reeves said. “They take care of those who can’t take care of themselves, it’s reflected in all the awards and everything else. Sometimes it’s just a good thing to give accolades, a pat on the back.”

The Katrakilis family was exceedingly grateful for the recognition, and joyful to have come so far. There was much laughter and unmasked smiles at the recent gathering, handshakes, arm bumps, and hugs as the honorees, loved by many in Culpeper, shared memories of their time in business.

Eleni is as charismatic as her husband, with whom she immigrated to Georgetown from Lemnos, Greece prior to coming to Culpeper.

“Oh boy, I’m getting old!” Eleni exclaimed of the 45 years.