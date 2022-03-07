Studies seek improvements on U.S. 1, State Route 3

Transportation planners are looking for ways to improve traffic flow on two of the Fredericksburg area’s major roads: U.S. 1 and State Route 3.

Those planners are also looking for feedback from people who drive those roads and have first-hand experience about issues and possible solutions.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is conducting the four studies on the local roads, as well as many others, as part of a statewide effort called Project Pipeline.

VDOT has set up web pages for each study area with details on proposed improvements and surveys allowing public input.

The local studies focus on four specific stretches on the heavily used highways:

According to VDOT, Project Pipeline looks to “address all modes” of transportation to improve traffic in the targeted areas. Those modes include improvements to the roadway as well as upgrades to transit and pedestrian options.

Route 3

The Route 3 study aims to “improve safety, accessibility, and traffic flow” on the stretch of the busy highway that runs from the Interstate 95 interchange west. Traffic often becomes a slow-moving morass during the evening commute, according to the web page for the study.

The Route 3 corridor also lacks “adequate walking and cycling facilities” and needs enhanced transit access, VDOT says on the study site.

Two design proposals would bring a big change to Route 3.

One option would add a flyover ramp from westbound Route 3 to the Spotsylvania Towne Centre. VDOT says the design would reduce future traffic delays by 10 percent at Mall Court and 35 percent at Carl D. Silver Parkway. The other option would separate local and through-traffic from the interchange to Bragg Road.

Another example of possible changes on Route 3 focuses on intersections, using a design called a thru-cut. The design eliminates side-street traffic from crossing major thoroughfares, in this case Route 3.

The study also calls for improvements that would connect sidewalk networks in the area.

U.S. 1, Idlewild Boulevard

The study suggests converting the intersection at Hill Street into an RCUT. This design restricts all side street traffic to right turns. Side-street traffic going straight or turning left would take the right turn and then use a nearby U-turn.

VDOT notes this design could reduce crashes at the intersection by 55 percent.

Other options include adding paths and sidewalks to connect with the VCR trail and existing bus stops.

U.S. 1, Centreport Parkway

The study of this area of U.S. 1 in Stafford County includes the possibility of adding a partial cloverleaf.

The new ramp would be added to eastbound Centreport Parkway for traffic heading to southbound U.S. 1. Traffic heading south on U.S. 1 would not stop at a modified stoplight signal.

VDOT says those changes would improve traffic flow and reduce crashes by an expected 35 percent.

The study also suggests two possible changes to the interchange.

One proposal would add lanes to the I–95 ramps at the interchange, which could reduce delays by 90 percent and help reduce crashes.

The other proposal calls for building a partial diverging diamond interchange, a relatively new design. VDOT converted the I–95 and Courthouse Road interchange in Stafford to a diverging diamond interchange.

U.S. 1, Corporate Drive and Woodstock Lane

Several changes are proposed for the stretch of U.S. 1 in North Stafford.

The proposed changes focus on intersections.

One design calls for several changes at Acadia Street and Potomac Hills Drive, such as adding turn lanes and realigning Acadia Street.

Other possible adjustments include adjusting signs, pavement markings and signals to improve safety along that stretch of U.S. 1.

The study also includes options for a shared-use path, other pedestrian improvements and more transit options for the area between Aquia Harbor, Quantico and Triangle.

