Study of swim center shared by UMW, city and Spotsylvania likely to go forward

Beyond that, the interest to the city EDA is the potential such a complex could have in creating sports tourism events and opportunities. The hope is that such a center could bring in swimming, diving and other meets and, with them, tax dollars via restaurants, hotels and other merchants.

Freehling said the main purpose of the feasibility study would be to determine how much demand exists across the region and state for such events. The study would examine if there is demand beyond what is offered by the Jeff Rouse Swim Center in Stafford County, which hosts meets and other events.

The study would also look at whether there would be any time left for such events with so many users sharing the facility.

That was one of the questions that gave some EDA members pause in ponying up the full $10,000.

Other concerns focused on whether the center would be built in the city, whether the city and UMW have an agreement for sharing athletic fields and facilities, whether the swim teams at the five Spotsylvania high schools would outweigh the single use by James Monroe High, and whether city residents might also be able to use the facility.

Patrick Catullo, UMW’s athletic director, joined the meeting to provide background on the proposed complex.