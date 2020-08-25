Supervisors take first step to create Downtown Stafford

“We’re excited about what we’re bringing to Stafford,” said Hicks, who added that “we can move along quickly” after the land is rezoned and prepared for construction.

Hicks said the only current building that will remain at the busy intersection will be Aquia Realty. Hicks said it will be aesthetically blended into the new Fountain Park gateway.

Hicks said Jarrell’s proposal to the county includes seven different buildings totaling 72,000 square feet of office, commercial, retail, and restaurant space. Hicks also said hundreds of residential units will be constructed on the plat in two phases, in line with a county-wide assessment conducted by community designing firm Stantec. In August 2018, that firm reported that 740 residential units would be necessary to make Downtown Stafford a success.

Before approving the Fountain Park land deal during the Board of Supervisors’ Aug. 18 meeting, Supervisors Gary Snellings, Crystal Vanuch and Meg Bohmke each raised doubts and concerns about the new project.

Vanuch cited the failed Aquia Town Center and the still-undeveloped Garrison project, which at one time promoted a movie theater as its anchor, along with restaurants and other amenities.