Supervisors take first step to create Downtown Stafford

After years of studies, community surveys and debates, Stafford County supervisors have finally agreed to take the first noticeable step to begin shaping a high tech Downtown Stafford area near the county courthouse.
County officials say the “Smart City” will be loaded with shopping, office space and hundreds of urban-style residential units.
“We’ll be filing for permits to demolish this week and will hopefully be working on [demolition] in about a month,” said Jeh Hicks, director of community relations for Fredericksburg-based Jarrell Properties Inc. “From there, the engineering … topography of the land, storm water management, the environmental area, the site plan.”
By a vote of 4–3 on Aug. 18, supervisors narrowly agreed to proceed with a public–private partnership agreement with Jarrell, which owns 6 acres at the corner of Courthouse Road and U.S. 1. The soon-to-be developed land that the county is purchasing for $300,000 will be known as Fountain Park, which is expected to serve as the gateway for visitors to the new town center.
John Holden, director of economic development and tourism, said Jarrell will also grade and prepare a temporary parking area to be used during construction of the county’s new $45 million courthouse, currently scheduled to open in fiscal year 2030. That building, still in the design phase, will be positioned adjacent to the Chichester Building at 1245 Courthouse Road.
“We’re excited about what we’re bringing to Stafford,” said Hicks, who added that “we can move along quickly” after the land is rezoned and prepared for construction.
Hicks said the only current building that will remain at the busy intersection will be Aquia Realty. Hicks said it will be aesthetically blended into the new Fountain Park gateway.
Hicks said Jarrell’s proposal to the county includes seven different buildings totaling 72,000 square feet of office, commercial, retail, and restaurant space. Hicks also said hundreds of residential units will be constructed on the plat in two phases, in line with a county-wide assessment conducted by community designing firm Stantec. In August 2018, that firm reported that 740 residential units would be necessary to make Downtown Stafford a success.
Before approving the Fountain Park land deal during the Board of Supervisors’ Aug. 18 meeting, Supervisors Gary Snellings, Crystal Vanuch and Meg Bohmke each raised doubts and concerns about the new project.
Vanuch cited the failed Aquia Town Center and the still-undeveloped Garrison project, which at one time promoted a movie theater as its anchor, along with restaurants and other amenities.
“We are about to vote on something that doesn’t tie the developer to give us one thing that the community wants,” Vanuch said. “But we’re giving [the developer] 309 apartments and then ultimately we’re going to have to raise taxes to offset all the costs, because there’s no money for schools, limited money for transportation.”
The 25-acre Aquia Town Center redevelopment plan called for a sprawling, mixed-use development, filled with shops and restaurants, anchored by an upscale grocery store. In October 2016, developer Eron Sodie of Baltimore-based Mosaic Realty Partners, said he would break ground soon, but the work never started.
In May of this year, county supervisors finally voted unanimously to terminate the county’s agreement with Mosaic. Today, the land sits desolate and abandoned, its future uncertain.
Supervisor Mark Dudenhefer said county leaders have been discussing a Downtown Stafford concept for nearly two decades and it was time to move forward with the project.
“Yes, we’re taking some chances,” he said. “... I think we need to maintain the flexibility with the developer, and we need to decide.”
Hicks said Jarrells’ approach to Fountain Park is “significantly different” than the previous approach taken by Mosaic at Aquia Town Center.
“Mosaic, I think, was largely recruited to come and they were trying to put a square peg through a round hole,” he said. “… They were in a position they needed county cooperation with financing. That hurdle for the company, that amount of incentives from the citizens of Stafford, that segregation of the deliverable … that’s something that’s very distinctively different than our project.”
Hicks said the agreement between his company and the country requires Jarrell to finish a four-story, 40,000-square-foot office building before it can qualify for the next level of construction.
“In the event that we do not perform by a certain deadline, there is a promise to have the land revert back to the county that we’re swapping for parking lot space,” said Hicks. “There are triggers and penalties for both sides to ensure performance.”
Hicks said one of the first structures to go up in the new Fountain Park area will be a brick structure which may help alleviate some of the office space shortages at the George L. Gordon Jr. Government Center. County officials have said the new building may eventually house the county registrars’ office.
“We really try to make promises that we can deliver on and not be in a position where somebody is wondering what’s going to happen,” Hicks said.
