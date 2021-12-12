SUSAN SPEARS: Be open to new lines of communication

Perhaps your response is: “Tough, the boss says in-person, so buckle up, buttercup!” You are not necessarily wrong, but you will likely face many unnecessary challenges.

Maybe you thought: “That looks like five times the work than is necessary! Why is it only the leader that has to compromise?” Congratulations, you have nailed one of the biggest challenges facing today’s leaders. They have to balance the incredible ambiguity and uncertainty in a COVID-19 business environment and they have to be adept at communicating externally and internally using multiple methods. If a leader misses a mark, they risk being “cancelled.”

Wow. That is a lot to unpack. Where does one start? Probably not by communicating work strategies through TikTok videos (although leaders could engage others by asking how to create TikTok content for their business!). Certainly not by sending important directions only through text. A great way to start is for leaders to use a time-honored method, “trust, but verify.” Do not assume people understand the assignment. Take the time to ask questions using a positive tone and provide support, not judgment.