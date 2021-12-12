SUSAN SPEARS: Be open to new lines of communication

Managing multiple generations in the workforce has always been a challenge for leaders. Gaps in perspective lead to misunderstandings and judgment, which can lead to low productivity. Strong communication is critical to a leader’s success, and leaders are often confused about how to reach across generations.
Think about it. Broadly, today’s working generations are the Boomers (born 1955–1964), Gen X (born 1965–1980), Millennials (born 1981–1996), and Gen Z (born 1997–2012), with a few Traditionalists (born before 1955) still in the mix. Leaders of this workforce are responsible for getting the right message to each of these groups. In the past, organizations would have one method for communication and employees adapted. Today’s working environment requires leaders to conform to each group’s preferred method of communication—or else!
Some prefer text. Some prefer email. Some prefer a phone call. Some prefer FaceTime. Some prefer an in-person meeting. Some prefer social media. A leader will have their own preferences as well. If a leader prefers in-person meetings and the majority of their workforce does not, the leader will face an uphill battle to win over their team. Picture Abraham Lincoln holding a hand-written list of talking points, attempting to share information with someone wearing AirPods looking at their phone. Houston, we have a problem!
Perhaps your response is: “Tough, the boss says in-person, so buckle up, buttercup!” You are not necessarily wrong, but you will likely face many unnecessary challenges.
Maybe you thought: “That looks like five times the work than is necessary! Why is it only the leader that has to compromise?” Congratulations, you have nailed one of the biggest challenges facing today’s leaders. They have to balance the incredible ambiguity and uncertainty in a COVID-19 business environment and they have to be adept at communicating externally and internally using multiple methods. If a leader misses a mark, they risk being “cancelled.”
Wow. That is a lot to unpack. Where does one start? Probably not by communicating work strategies through TikTok videos (although leaders could engage others by asking how to create TikTok content for their business!). Certainly not by sending important directions only through text. A great way to start is for leaders to use a time-honored method, “trust, but verify.” Do not assume people understand the assignment. Take the time to ask questions using a positive tone and provide support, not judgment.
Provide clear direction, be available for follow-up conversations, and allow people to make mistakes. Kindly hold individuals accountable for their work and their actions. Empower leaders at all levels to make decisions. A leader who pays close attention to these details should reach a strong communications balance with their teams.
A closing anthem for 2021 could be Adele singing “go easy on me, baby.” This should not apply only to Gen Z or “younger folks.” Leaders of all ages need to give themselves a break, too. Now is the time for leaders to open up about their struggles with generational barriers. Vulnerable leaders who have the courage to use their preferred communication method to share their support may discover the conversations were right there all along. It’s just a matter of communication.
Susan Spears is president & CEO of the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce, executive director of Leadership Fredericksburg, and a leadership coach.