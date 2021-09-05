SUSAN SPEARS: Emulate the leaders you admire

Leadership was happening with the first manager, and it was going very well. This boss used influence to empower, inspire, and support. Leadership was happening with the second manager, and it was not going well. Poor leaders with influence over others can cause damage.

The experiences you had with those supervisors shapes your perspective about leaders. The influence their leadership—or lack thereof—had on your life is immeasurable. Pay attention to how they made you feel as you begin to lead others. How do you want others to feel about your leadership?

You are in control of how you decide to lead. The leaders at the beginning of this article chose how they led. King chose to lead with love and nonviolence, no matter how much hate and violence came his way. You will face obstacles and you will encounter many open doors. Strong leaders face good and bad with bold decisiveness and a positive demeanor. Insecure leaders often leave a path of confusion and destruction wherever they go.

What kind of leader will you be? What will you accept? What can you change? What will you leave behind? Your leadership is in your hands. Who will you inspire? What lives can you change? Sometimes all it takes is having someone that believes in you to change a life. Who do you believe in? Have you told them you believe in them?

If you have been leading without thinking of these things, it is never too late to improve. Chart your course, commit to your standards, hold yourself accountable, and do it. Understand that criticism and struggles will exist. They always do when you lead. Believe in yourself and the mission at hand. Be bold, and empower others. They will respect you and they will follow your leadership.

Susan Spears is President & CEO of the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce, Executive Director of Leadership Fredericksburg, and a Leadership Coach.