SUSAN SPEARS: Emulate the leaders you admire

When you think of leaders, you often think of giants. People like the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Peyton Manning, and Condoleezza Rice. You think of them first because they are world famous for doing amazing things. These individuals have led extraordinary lives. They conquered significant barriers, often at great personal sacrifice. Their lives are extraordinary, which makes it feel impossible to be like them.
Yet, you aspire to lead. You devour leadership books, courses, articles, and podcasts. You think to yourself, if I learn enough leadership content then I, too, will be a great leader! Next, you discover that education alone will not make it happen. You learn that leadership happens when you fail and it happens when you succeed. Most of all, leadership happens when you lead. Let me explain.
Remember your favorite manager? The one that checked in on you when you were having a bad day? That worked with your scheduling needs? The boss that listened patiently when you had questions? The manager who told you how special you are? The one that mentored you and invested in your future? The boss that took the blame when you fell short?
Remember your least favorite manager? The one that was nice in front of certain people and vicious behind closed doors? The one who said you don’t have talent? The one who pitted you against your colleagues? The boss who denied your request simply because they had the power to do so? The supervisor that took credit for your work?
Leadership was happening with the first manager, and it was going very well. This boss used influence to empower, inspire, and support. Leadership was happening with the second manager, and it was not going well. Poor leaders with influence over others can cause damage.
The experiences you had with those supervisors shapes your perspective about leaders. The influence their leadership—or lack thereof—had on your life is immeasurable. Pay attention to how they made you feel as you begin to lead others. How do you want others to feel about your leadership?
You are in control of how you decide to lead. The leaders at the beginning of this article chose how they led. King chose to lead with love and nonviolence, no matter how much hate and violence came his way. You will face obstacles and you will encounter many open doors. Strong leaders face good and bad with bold decisiveness and a positive demeanor. Insecure leaders often leave a path of confusion and destruction wherever they go.
What kind of leader will you be? What will you accept? What can you change? What will you leave behind? Your leadership is in your hands. Who will you inspire? What lives can you change? Sometimes all it takes is having someone that believes in you to change a life. Who do you believe in? Have you told them you believe in them?
If you have been leading without thinking of these things, it is never too late to improve. Chart your course, commit to your standards, hold yourself accountable, and do it. Understand that criticism and struggles will exist. They always do when you lead. Believe in yourself and the mission at hand. Be bold, and empower others. They will respect you and they will follow your leadership.
Susan Spears is President & CEO of the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce, Executive Director of Leadership Fredericksburg, and a Leadership Coach.