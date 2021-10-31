SUSAN SPEARS: Lead with your "Why"

Have you ever been inspired by the words of an engaging, charismatic leader?
What was it about that leader that was so attractive? Was it how they shared information? Anything to do with their presence? Did they tell a story? Could you feel their emotions? Did they clearly demonstrate passion for their mission? I am willing to bet that in some manner, they shared their “Why,” and that is why their message got through to you.
Top leaders understand and embrace their Why. It wakes them up in the morning. It pushes them through difficult days. It guides them when they are exhausted and want to give up. It is what attracts others to their product or their mission.
Sometimes, leaders come to their Why kicking and screaming. Something bad happened in their life, something they would rather forget. And yet their Why wouldn’t allow them to let it go. They began to tell their story and in doing so, they inspired others.
A great example of this is John Walsh. John’s 6-year old son Adam was abducted and murdered. This horrific experience caused John to become an anti-crime advocate. He created a television show, “America’s Most Wanted.” The show aired more than 1,000 times over 26 seasons, leading to countless arrests and lives saved. John Walsh found his Why.
Sometimes, leaders find their Why at a very young age and it seems to guide their entire life. An example of this is Serena Williams. Serena is a professional tennis player from Compton, Calif. As a child, she said she wanted to win every Wimbledon championship there is to win. Throughout her life she ignored obstacles and focused on excellence and achievement. She had a winning attitude. Serena has won 23 Grand Slams, the most by any player in the tennis Open Era. Serena found her Why.
Leaders that know their Why are the most successful when they align their life’s work with their Why. Sometimes, it can take time to get there. You may begin your career on one path and discover a completely new talent or passion that becomes your Why. When this happens, your life is at a crossroads. You have a decision to make.
Perhaps your career is lucrative or your work has become very comfortable. If the work does not match your Why, you may find that money and comfort do not fulfill you. You are never truly happy. Discovering your Why, and creating ways to bring it into your daily life, will bring you the satisfaction required for inner happiness.
Once you have your Why, others will gladly follow you. People lean in to leaders that can share a compelling story. A leader’s energy around a topic can be contagious. It is also easy to tell when a leader is simply reading a script, completing a task or managing a project. If the leader’s heart is not in it, they cannot expect others to follow.
If you are reading this and you lead others, I hope you are thinking about your Why. Does it wake you up every day? Do you tell everyone you meet about your Why? Can they feel your energy as you describe your passion for your Why? If not, then I have a question for you: What are you waiting for?
Susan Spears is President & CEO of the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce, Executive Director of Leadership Fredericksburg, and a Leadership Coach.