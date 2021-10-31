SUSAN SPEARS: Lead with your "Why"

Have you ever been inspired by the words of an engaging, charismatic leader?

What was it about that leader that was so attractive? Was it how they shared information? Anything to do with their presence? Did they tell a story? Could you feel their emotions? Did they clearly demonstrate passion for their mission? I am willing to bet that in some manner, they shared their “Why,” and that is why their message got through to you.

Top leaders understand and embrace their Why. It wakes them up in the morning. It pushes them through difficult days. It guides them when they are exhausted and want to give up. It is what attracts others to their product or their mission.

Sometimes, leaders come to their Why kicking and screaming. Something bad happened in their life, something they would rather forget. And yet their Why wouldn’t allow them to let it go. They began to tell their story and in doing so, they inspired others.

A great example of this is John Walsh. John’s 6-year old son Adam was abducted and murdered. This horrific experience caused John to become an anti-crime advocate. He created a television show, “America’s Most Wanted.” The show aired more than 1,000 times over 26 seasons, leading to countless arrests and lives saved. John Walsh found his Why.