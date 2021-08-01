SUSAN SPEARS: Let's embark on a leadership journey

I believe leadership is an awesome responsibility. It is not to be taken lightly. Leadership exists at work, in the community, and yes, especially at home. Leadership happens at all levels. Leadership is not a position, it is not a title, and it most definitely is not a right. Leadership is influence! It should be bold and consistent. Sometimes, leadership is unreasonable. It is ignored, or it shines, based on how it makes others feel. Leadership is best when it empowers others while achieving positive results.

When done well, leadership can be both hard and rewarding work. What does “done well” mean? It’s all about those special moments that may have changed your life. Perhaps it was the time a leader empowered you to reach new heights, and it wasn’t easy. Maybe a leader gave tough feedback and you became stronger because of it. Or the time you were ready to quit and a leader convinced you to carry on. Maybe it was the minute you heard, for the first time, that you are a leader. Sometimes all it takes is having someone who believes in you.

I will examine leadership from all angles with this new column. If you enjoy exploring leadership topics, you are in the right place. I look forward to taking this journey with you.

Susan Spears is president & CEO of the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber, executive director of Leadership Fredericksburg, and a leadership coach.