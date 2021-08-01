SUSAN SPEARS: Let's embark on a leadership journey

WHAT does the term “leadership” mean to you?
As you reflect on the question, perhaps you envision leaders you have seen in the news. You might recall someone whose leadership had a significant impact on your life. Maybe you focus on the words, thinking of leadership standards that are meaningful to you.
Each year, we ask our Leadership Fredericksburg class that question. The room erupts into robust discussion. Participants share diverse thoughts based on their life experiences.
A quick online search provides thousands of articles describing the term leadership. Opinions about leadership are plentiful. Leadership quotes from famous people such as Oprah Winfrey are abundant. Many top results reference business leaders such as Bill Gates. It’s as if the world is telling us that only wildly successful people’s thoughts matter in the study of leadership.
But you have to dig deeper to discover what leadership means to everyday people.
I have more than 15 years experience delivering leadership development content. I decided in my third year of practice that it was important for me to create my own definition of leadership, and I spent a good deal of time creating one that works for me. It gets straight to the point: Leadership is inspiring others to make things happen. My definition may seem simple, but there is much more to it.
I believe leadership is an awesome responsibility. It is not to be taken lightly. Leadership exists at work, in the community, and yes, especially at home. Leadership happens at all levels. Leadership is not a position, it is not a title, and it most definitely is not a right. Leadership is influence! It should be bold and consistent. Sometimes, leadership is unreasonable. It is ignored, or it shines, based on how it makes others feel. Leadership is best when it empowers others while achieving positive results.
When done well, leadership can be both hard and rewarding work. What does “done well” mean? It’s all about those special moments that may have changed your life. Perhaps it was the time a leader empowered you to reach new heights, and it wasn’t easy. Maybe a leader gave tough feedback and you became stronger because of it. Or the time you were ready to quit and a leader convinced you to carry on. Maybe it was the minute you heard, for the first time, that you are a leader. Sometimes all it takes is having someone who believes in you.
I will examine leadership from all angles with this new column. If you enjoy exploring leadership topics, you are in the right place. I look forward to taking this journey with you.
Susan Spears is president & CEO of the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber, executive director of Leadership Fredericksburg, and a leadership coach.