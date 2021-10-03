SUSAN SPEARS: Power up your leadership with the Platinum Rule

A NEW term entered the realm of leadership topics in the early 1990s. It existed previously, but emotional intelligence did not have a definition and it was not a recognized leadership standard. The ’90s ushered in a new era of focus for businesses. Traditional skills were no longer enough, and businesses began to embrace the importance of “soft” skills. Today, emotional intelligence is at the top of the list for important qualities leaders need.
My definition of emotional intelligence is simple. It is the ability to understand self and others using emotions. A leader with a high level of emotional intelligence is self-aware and can manage their own emotions. They also perceive the emotions of others by paying attention to body language and facial expressions. While many leaders are born with this skill, others, with careful practice, can get better at it.
It starts with taking a good, long look inward. Take a personality assessment. Understand and accept your natural strengths and struggles. Get comfortable with who you are. What edges to your personality are holding your leadership back? What qualities make you shine?
As leaders go through this self-discovery, it is important to focus on interactions with others. What’s working? Where do things always fall apart? We have our own natural preferences that shape how we view the world. Leaders can get off track when they believe others with different preferences are wrong. Recognizing that we all have different strengths and we all have different struggles allows our mind to open to others.
Perceiving and understanding emotions is a big first step. I distinctly remember when I figured it out. I was in the seventh grade. I used to wait for my father to come home from work and hit him right at the door with whatever was on my mind. One day, I realized that it was not brilliant to grab him the second he walked through the door. He had worked all day and had a lot on his mind. He was tired, probably hungry, and was most likely working that night, too.
It often did not go well for me when I pestered my dad this way. I had my feelings hurt many times and I was frequently mad at him. Then I figured it out. If I let my dad come home, have some quiet time, and eat his dinner, then he will be relaxed and ready to talk to me about just about anything. My father was supportive, available and open to talking to me, but he was human and needed his space first. That realization was one of my first steps to understanding others. I became better in all facets of my life because I learned how to read others before diving into whatever was on my mind.
Another important component to emotional intelligence is managing emotions. Recognize what triggers positive or negative emotions for yourself and learn how to control them. Pay close attention to your interactions with others. Think first before reacting and spend more time in inquiry. Before too long, this shift in behavior will strengthen your leadership. Others will feel heard and respected. You will feel more positive energy directed your way.
Being aware of your emotions and the emotions of others is a game-changer for leaders in 2021. Now is the time to stop following the Golden Rule (“Do unto others as you would have done unto you”). Leadership is not about you—it’s about the people you lead. For true success as an emotionally intelligent leader, use the Platinum Rule: “Do unto others as they would have done unto them.” Are they in a hurry? Be quick. Are they worried? Calm them. Are they overwhelmed? Help them. The Platinum Rule will bring your leadership many platinum days.