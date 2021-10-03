SUSAN SPEARS: Power up your leadership with the Platinum Rule

Perceiving and understanding emotions is a big first step. I distinctly remember when I figured it out. I was in the seventh grade. I used to wait for my father to come home from work and hit him right at the door with whatever was on my mind. One day, I realized that it was not brilliant to grab him the second he walked through the door. He had worked all day and had a lot on his mind. He was tired, probably hungry, and was most likely working that night, too.

It often did not go well for me when I pestered my dad this way. I had my feelings hurt many times and I was frequently mad at him. Then I figured it out. If I let my dad come home, have some quiet time, and eat his dinner, then he will be relaxed and ready to talk to me about just about anything. My father was supportive, available and open to talking to me, but he was human and needed his space first. That realization was one of my first steps to understanding others. I became better in all facets of my life because I learned how to read others before diving into whatever was on my mind.