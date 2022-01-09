SUSAN SPEARS: When a crisis comes, look to the list

Leaders often begin a new year with a fresh outlook, full of vigor and plans to make this their “best year ever.” They spend time in December putting their plans in writing and considering how to convey important new strategies to their teams. They try to anticipate what could go wrong—or right—as they create budgets and staffing around those plans. Then a year like 2020 happens, and then 2021. And now, for those of us living in the Fredericksburg region, a snowstorm like we haven’t seen in years.

Opening Week of 2022 hit us with a bang. What might have been a simple snow day turned into a major emergency for our region. Interstate 95 was closed for more than 24 hours, with people stuck in their cars in freezing temperatures. Houses and businesses were without power for days. Downed trees blocked roads that were impossible to drive on anyway. The area absorbed a year’s worth of snowfall, or more, in about six hours.

At the same time, the CDC announced record numbers of COVID cases, causing additional panic, and long lines in the cold as people sought COVID tests that became increasingly difficult to come by.

This is happening to everyone, not just one business or industry that has found itself in a crisis. Leaders have grown accustomed to those struggles.