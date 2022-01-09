SUSAN SPEARS: When a crisis comes, look to the list

Leaders often begin a new year with a fresh outlook, full of vigor and plans to make this their “best year ever.” They spend time in December putting their plans in writing and considering how to convey important new strategies to their teams. They try to anticipate what could go wrong—or right—as they create budgets and staffing around those plans. Then a year like 2020 happens, and then 2021. And now, for those of us living in the Fredericksburg region, a snowstorm like we haven’t seen in years.
Opening Week of 2022 hit us with a bang. What might have been a simple snow day turned into a major emergency for our region. Interstate 95 was closed for more than 24 hours, with people stuck in their cars in freezing temperatures. Houses and businesses were without power for days. Downed trees blocked roads that were impossible to drive on anyway. The area absorbed a year’s worth of snowfall, or more, in about six hours.
At the same time, the CDC announced record numbers of COVID cases, causing additional panic, and long lines in the cold as people sought COVID tests that became increasingly difficult to come by.
This is happening to everyone, not just one business or industry that has found itself in a crisis. Leaders have grown accustomed to those struggles.
When your business has experienced a major crisis—let’s say, a fire, or a sudden downturn in revenue—others around you are not in crisis, and they often rally around to help. Or, they may not always know about your problems because the challenge was managed internally. When this happens, it can be a “hunker-down” time for leaders and their teams, and is often an exciting time as they solve problems together. The rest of the world is steady, so their footing feels solid as they move forward.
Right now, leaders have experienced a sustained period of unsteady ground. We are going into our third year of inconsistent lockdowns, regulations, mandates, and fear of a virus that barely touches some and takes the lives of others. On top of that we’ve had civil unrest, inflation, supply chain issues, and the Great Resignation. How do leaders stay strong when the challenges just keep coming? Here are a few suggestions:
- Stay calm, even if you do not always feel calm inside. Have a presence that inspires others to stay strong and hopeful about the future.
- Be honest when you are concerned. You do not need to share all the details about the problems your organization is facing, but as the leader, you should share some. If you keep all the problems at your level, people will create their own story about what’s happening, and that’s when the real trouble begins. Let your team know there are challenges ahead and how you plan to tackle them.
- Ask your team for their input. Let them know their feelings matter.
- Remember to breathe, especially when you have to deliver bad news. Deep breaths also help to calm you.
- Remember your “why.” What are you passionate about? Why do you do what you do? What attracted others to your business? Focus on the why. Remind others of your mission.
- Talk to a trusted mentor when you hit a wall. Be honest with them about what you are going through.
- Never second guess yourself once you’ve made a decision. Sometimes, you will get it wrong. Learn from the mistakes. You will be a better leader when you accept mistakes and move on.
- Give yourself grace, and remember to give grace to the people you lead. Ask how they are doing. Be empathetic even, and especially, when you do not fully understand what they are going through. When they know you care, it makes all the difference.
I didn’t say this would be easy—it is not. Leadership is almost never easy. If you have made the choice to lead, then you have to make the choice, every day, to put others first, always, and to be true to your mission.
The list may not be perfect for you, but perhaps it is close. Treat it as a starting point to create your own leadership list that will keep you on track when the challenges seem insurmountable. They never are. Remaining calm, giving grace, interacting with empathy, soliciting input, and staying true to your “why” can help you.
I wish all leaders the best as we launch a new year. Let’s make 2022 the best one ever!
Susan Spears is President & CEO of the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce.