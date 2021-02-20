Tanker cars return to Mayfield neighborhood

Fredericksburg City Councilman Chuck Frye Jr., who lives in Mayfield, said he’s concerned because the tanker cars there now are marked flammable and states they contain “liquefied petroleum gas.”

City Manager Tim Baroody said he’s keeping a watchful eye on the tankers to ensure they’re not being stored in that location long-term. Baroody said he’s talked to CSX officials several times in the past week and they informed him the tankers are typically for daily pickup, but there was one delay last week.

“The main concern even beyond Mayfield is the City of Fredericksburg,” Frye said. “It’s a safety concern. … If you live in the city and you live 100 feet or 200 feet from an actual flammable car, it makes absolutely no sense.”

CSX officials said the new sidetrack that was added is for loaded cars that otherwise would be in the yard for an extended period of time. The official said utilizing the sidetrack for a “couple of cars” temporarily in the yard would cause a significant blockage of Lansdowne Road during times of arrival and departure.

On Friday, Frye estimated about 30 tanker cars were parked in Mayfield.

Baroody said he’s visited Mayfield three times in recent weeks and on one occasion he counted seven tankers.