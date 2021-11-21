Thanksgiving family feast is back on table—if you can find fixin's

“We’ve been taking orders for three weeks now. Normally it would begin about that time, but we wouldn’t see a great number until it got within one week of Thanksgiving. We have a lot of orders now.

“I don’t know when we’re going to have to cut off. We have to continuously check product availability and people availability. We have to see how great a service we can provide,” she said Thursday.

The bakery used to get as many as 300 applications whenever it had a vacancy, Vaughn said. Now it’s lucky to get two or three.

“I found the perfect candidate yesterday and when she told her employer she was leaving, he gave her promotion, made her a manager and gave her a significant increase in pay,” she said. “People who have good people are hanging on to them.”

Paul’s will be “crazy busy” the day before Thanksgiving, when customers come in to pick up their orders, Vaughn said. Most are regulars, some of whom order the same thing every year. Staff who spot them as they drive up often have their order ready by the time they walk in the door.

“Customers are important to us not only because of what it brings to the business monetarily, but because we get to know them personally,” she said. “The girls who work there know who’s just had a baby. They know who has relatives in town visiting their parents in town. It becomes a very personal relationship.”