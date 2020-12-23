The pandemic's toll includes an airplane parts plant in Virginia

O’Berry, who lives in Chesterfield, said options for similar positions in the area are limited and often pay less. She found another job with a manufacturer, whom she declined to name.

“But I did quickly see that Rolls Royce was the best thing around,” she said.

Before the pandemic, jobs in civilian airplane manufacturing were already disappearing. That’s because Boeing’s 737 Max planes had been grounded after two deadly crashes, impacting the supply chain.

For example, Spirit AeroSystems, which produced the Max’s fuselage and other parts, said in January that it would eliminate 2,800 jobs in Wichita, Kansas.

The pandemic made the situation far worse. Boeing, for instance, said it will have 30,000 fewer workers by the end of next year through job cuts, retirements and other employee departures. The Chicago-based company has airplane assembly plants near Seattle and in South Carolina.

The Aerospace Industries Association warns that a total of 220,000 positions in the U.S. are at risk. The trade group is pushing for federal legislation that would create a public–private partnership to protect jobs.