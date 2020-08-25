 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Pig Pitt opens in downtown Fredericksburg
0 comments

The Pig Pitt opens in downtown Fredericksburg

Only $5 for 5 months

Peggy Sue Durrette has opened The Pig Pitt restaurant in downtown Fredericksburg nearly two years after her previous location burned.

Its new home is the old Happy Clam location at 1017 Sophia St.

Like the original location in Hilltop Plaza Shopping Center in Spotsylvania County, the menu includes pork, chicken and beef smoked over hickory. Customers will have a choice of several different barbecue sauces, all of which are made in-house. The restaurant also serves homemade pork rinds, loaded potatoes and chicken wings.

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Supervisors take first step to create Downtown Stafford
Local Business News

Supervisors take first step to create Downtown Stafford

After years of studies, community surveys and debates, Stafford supervisors have finally agreed to take the first noticeable step to begin shaping a high tech Downtown Stafford area near the county courthouse. County officials say the “Smart City” will be loaded with shopping, office space and hundreds of urban-style residential units.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert