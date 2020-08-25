The Pig Pitt opens in downtown Fredericksburg

Peggy Sue Durrette has opened The Pig Pitt restaurant in downtown Fredericksburg nearly two years after her previous location burned.
Its new home is the old Happy Clam location at 1017 Sophia St.
Like the original location in Hilltop Plaza Shopping Center in Spotsylvania County, the menu includes pork, chicken and beef smoked over hickory. Customers will have a choice of several different barbecue sauces, all of which are made in-house. The restaurant also serves homemade pork rinds, loaded potatoes and chicken wings.
