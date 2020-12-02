The Virginia Black Business Directory publishes Holiday Gift Guide

The Virginia Black Business Directory released its first Holiday Gift Guide.
The 35-page online guide can be found at issuu.com/vablackbusinessdirectory/docs/full_magazine.
The Virginia Black Business Directory was launched in January by local couple Ernisha and Tracey Hall. The operation is based in the Fredericksburg area, but includes businesses throughout Virginia.
The Halls hosted the inaugural Black Business Expo this past October at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds. It also spearheaded the first Fredericksburg Black Restaurant Week in September.
—Taft Coghill Jr.
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526
