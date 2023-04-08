Around 8:30 on the morning of July 7, 2022, a 28-year-old employee climbed inside a trash compactor to clear out a piece of rebar at the Chancellor Convenience Center’s station No. 5.

A short time later, a coworker was yelling for someone to call 911.

The machine activated while Spotsylvania County resident Brandon Nutter was still inside. It appears the compactor was likely activated when he cut free the piece of rebar, and he was killed by the machine.

The workplace incident seems to be the result of a number of factors that played crucial roles leading to Nutter's death.

The county faces nearly $300,000 in Occupational Safety and Health Administration fines for violations related to the fatal incident. The labor and industry department is handling the state-based investigation for OSHA, and the case remains open.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, along with fire and rescue crews, responded to the Chancellor Convenience Center that summer day. The Sheriff's Office supplemental report on the fatal incident, obtained by a Freedom of Information Act request, portrays a troubling scene and work environment.

Detective Anthony Harris, who wrote the report, arrived on the scene shortly after Nutter's death. He discovered a series of missteps made by new employees in an environment with no clear safety supervision or training.

The detective interviewed two workers who were on the scene.

One worker’s job was to check the bins and areas around them to make sure it was clean. That employee and Nutter were inspecting the lower bin areas that morning when they stopped at the bin for station No. 5, where a piece of rebar was wedged.

The other worker manned the control booth for station No. 5.

The morning of the fatal incident was the booth operator’s third day on the job. He had no previous experience working at a similar facility or with such a machine. He told the detective “there was no one who was formally training him on the machine or his duties and responsibilities.”

The booth operator said he got to work around 7:30 that morning and tried to turn on the machine, but couldn’t. He got another worker, from a nearby control booth, to come help. But they couldn’t get the machine started, and the other worker had to return to his station because a line was forming at the trash bin.

Below the station No. 5 control booth, Nutter had removed the compactor cover and got inside with a reciprocating saw to cut out the rebar. A key safety measure wasn’t followed, though, as “the power had not been turned off/de-energized and … no lock-out procedures had been followed,” Harris wrote in the police report.

At the same time, the other booth operator returned to station No. 5, according to the report. When he entered the control booth the machine “kicked on,” without either man doing anything.

They then heard yelling from below that someone was inside the compactor and to call 911.

Harris said in the report that it appeared the two control booth workers had activated the machine earlier while the rebar was jamming the machine.

The worker who was below with Nutter had rushed to shut down the circuit breaker to the machine. But it didn't happen in time to save Nutter, who was crushed at the waist as he tried to climb out through the top of the compactor.

In his report, Harris said he determined “that there were no safety protocols followed" and it was unlikely the new employees were properly trained on those protocols. There were no safety lock-outs at “either power location and no cones or safety flags placed on the lower level on the outside of bin #5, which would have visually indicated to personnel both up top and down below that there was (maintenance) being performed on the machine.”

Another facility employee told the Harris “there was absolutely no formal training program in place at the facility.” The employee said he started work at the convenience center in early 2022 and had not been trained at all.

The worker told Harris that “it was a more of a learn-as-you-go type of program.”

Equipment issues also could have been a factor in Nutter's death. The detective noted that he was told the machine’s manufacturer had done maintenance on station No. 5’s bin “because it was having issues where it would not turn on.”

There was also a problem with documents for the facility’s safety procedures, maintenance procedures and training records for the workers involved.

On the day of the fatality, the county’s safety officer, Loren Kato, told Harris there were no such documents “handy." Kato told the detective he could "could possibly get it the following week,” according to the report.

Harris also reported what he found to be odd behavior by the county’s safety officer.

Shortly after Harris started investigating the scene, the county’s safety officer appeared, saying she needed to be with Harris throughout the investigation.

"This was unusual to me, being that this was an active crime scene,” Harris wrote.

The detective said Kato took photographs with a cell phone. When he contacted OSHA and the medical examiner’s office, Harris said the safety officer “wanted to be right next to me" as he spoke with officials.

When OSHA officials were on the scene investigating, the safety officer followed and was adding “commentary,” Harris reported. The OSHA officials eventually told the safety officer to “stay back.”

Harris ended his report saying he didn’t find any criminal violations, but there “were serious safety violations committed.”

He added that he would follow up with OSHA and confer with the Commonwealth’s Attorney to determine if any other avenues should be explored in the case.

The criminal case remains open.

In a statement, county officials said they are "working to address a variety of issues this tragic event brings to our attention.”

"The County would be premature in addressing it or taking personnel action at this time," the statement read. "It is important to the County meaningfully to learn from this terrible accident and engage in actions to prevent something similar from happening to someone else.”