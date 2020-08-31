 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trinity Senior Village opening in Locust Grove
0 comments

Trinity Senior Village opening in Locust Grove

Only $5 for 5 months

Trinity Senior Village expects to open in September near Lake of the Woods in Locust Grove.

The family-owned and operated assisted living and memory care community will provide an option for seniors that hasn’t been available in the eastern end of the county, said James P. Crozier, the Orange County Board of Supervisors’ chairman.

“For residents that want to transition from independent living, this will allow then to keep their friends and family close while staying connected to a familiar environment,” he said in a news release.

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Supervisors take first step to create Downtown Stafford
Local Business News

Supervisors take first step to create Downtown Stafford

After years of studies, community surveys and debates, Stafford supervisors have finally agreed to take the first noticeable step to begin shaping a high tech Downtown Stafford area near the county courthouse. County officials say the “Smart City” will be loaded with shopping, office space and hundreds of urban-style residential units.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert