Trinity Senior Village opening in Locust Grove

Trinity Senior Village expects to open in September near Lake of the Woods in Locust Grove.
The family-owned and operated assisted living and memory care community will provide an option for seniors that hasn’t been available in the eastern end of the county, said James P. Crozier, the Orange County Board of Supervisors’ chairman.
“For residents that want to transition from independent living, this will allow then to keep their friends and family close while staying connected to a familiar environment,” he said in a news release.
Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407
