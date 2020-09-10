UMW's annual Women's Leadership Colloquium to be virtual Nov. 5

Charmaine McClarie, who coaches executives, will be the keynote speaker for the University of Mary Washington’s 27th annual Women’s Leadership Colloquium on Nov. 5.

McClarie has worked with leaders in 27 industries around the world. Her clients include senior-level executives at Coca–Cola, Gilead Sciences, Humana, Johnson & Johnson, MasterCard, Starbucks and T–Mobile.

McClarie also serves on the University of Missouri Kansas City Bloch School of Management faculty as a leadership and communications expert for its executive MBA program and is a visiting lecturer at the Smith College executive education program.

This year’s colloquium will be held virtually for the first time, and attendees are encouraged to wear red since adding a splash of red to their outfit will help unite them while they participate virtually.

The morning session will run from 9 a.m. to noon. Besides McClarie’s speech, participants will be able to choose from among six sessions on such topics as diversity in the workplace, a strategy for making a lasting impression, and balancing work and family life. In addition, there will be a session for senior leaders in their company from 1–2 p.m., and 45-minute one-on-one coaching sessions will be offered from 1–5 p.m.