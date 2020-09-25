Virginia Aviation Board allocates funds to Stafford Regional Airport, others

At its quarterly meeting, the board also approved the Commercial Air Service Plan, which details the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the nine commercial passenger airports in Virginia and makes recommendations on ways the commonwealth can help the facilities recover, the release stated.

“The pandemic has dealt a significant blow to our entire aviation system. ... Airlines, airports, concessionaires, suppliers and the thousands of jobs supported by aviation have all been adversely impacted," board Chairman Rod Hall said in the release. "The commonwealth’s airports play a vital role in state and regional economies and all of them are experiencing unprecedented declines in traffic and revenue. Until we are able to get to the other side of this public health crisis, the VAB is committed to doing all we can to ensure our airports have the tools and flexibility to survive this challenge. In response, the board supported four strategies that the members believe are crucial to the survival of the aviation industry in Virginia.”