Virginia jobless claims falling, but still significantly higher than same time last year

The next round of stimulus money remains in a holding pattern, with the White House and Congress unable to come to an agreement.

Perhaps one of the biggest frustrations for those seeking unemployment benefits is the delay in receiving those payments. Fogg said applicants who file and have no issues generally receive their payments in just over a week, but said the VEC continues to plow through about 125,000 claims that have specific issues that must be resolved through adjudication.

“Those are people who started getting paid, then it stopped, or there’s people who have not been paid at all,” said Fogg.

There are also issues that need to be ironed out based on the nature of a former employees’ separation.

“About 60 percent of those not paid voluntary quit their jobs, and 40 percent were terminated or discharged for misconduct,” said Fogg. “That’s the biggest group of people contacting us saying they haven’t been paid.”

For those who quit or were terminated from their job, VEC conducts a hearing to determine their eligibility for benefits.

“That’s where the backup is, with the adjudication of the cases,” she said.