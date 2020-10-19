Virginia jobless claims falling, but still significantly higher than same time last year

Since March, more than 1.3 million unemployment claims have been filed with the Virginia Employment Commission, keeping that agency at a constant, full throttle since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Over 92 percent of those claims have been paid,” said Joyce Fogg, communications manager at the VEC. “That’s pretty good.”
As a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the business closings and layoffs that followed, Virginia’s unemployment rate peaked in April at 11.2 percent, falling to 6.1 percent in August, the most recent month available. But it is still 3.4 percent more than it was a year ago.
The number of Virginians filing first-time unemployment claims dropped to 9,110 during the week ending Oct. 10, down by 1,733 compared with a week earlier. Continued claims—from workers who have already filed for benefits and have yet to find work—have been on a steady decline since mid-August, but VEC reports 142,220 people continue to collect traditional unemployment benefits compared with 16,866 a year ago.
And Fogg warned that numbers could increase as winter approaches and many business sectors continue to struggle.
“There are projected layoffs in the airlines, and restaurants are going out of business,” said Fogg. “We see that as pending this month and next month.”
Throughout the pandemic, the VEC has operated six days per week, plus some Sundays and holidays, to keep up with the fierce demand for benefits.
The agency’s call center, which started off with a staff of 82 in March, now has 750 people providing assistance to more than 112,000 callers per week.
Although the VEC has taken adverse hits on social media over the last several months for slow response times to those calling or emailing the agency, Fogg offered advice to help connect callers to VEC representatives.
Fogg said the best time to reach a customer service representative is 8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and about 8:45 a.m. on Saturdays. She also suggests callers prepare a complete list of questions and concerns before calling to ensure all issues are addressed at one sitting.
“Make a list,” said Fogg. “Get all your questions together, so when you get through, you can get all the answers at one time. The same goes for emails sent to the VEC.”
Although Fogg said she has seen a slight decrease in emails to the VEC, the amount of phone calls has recently picked up because of the Lost Wages Supplemental Payment Assistance program. In early August, President Donald Trump authorized the Federal Emergency Management Agency to spend up to $44 billion from the Disaster Relief Fund to provide an extra $300 per week in benefits for six weeks.
The next round of stimulus money remains in a holding pattern, with the White House and Congress unable to come to an agreement.
Perhaps one of the biggest frustrations for those seeking unemployment benefits is the delay in receiving those payments. Fogg said applicants who file and have no issues generally receive their payments in just over a week, but said the VEC continues to plow through about 125,000 claims that have specific issues that must be resolved through adjudication.
“Those are people who started getting paid, then it stopped, or there’s people who have not been paid at all,” said Fogg.
There are also issues that need to be ironed out based on the nature of a former employees’ separation.
“About 60 percent of those not paid voluntary quit their jobs, and 40 percent were terminated or discharged for misconduct,” said Fogg. “That’s the biggest group of people contacting us saying they haven’t been paid.”
For those who quit or were terminated from their job, VEC conducts a hearing to determine their eligibility for benefits.
“That’s where the backup is, with the adjudication of the cases,” she said.
In June, the VEC adjudicated about 5,000 cases per week, but that number has risen to 12,000 per week. The VEC increased its adjudication staff from 40 to 74, and hired additional staff to assist in fact-finding and interviews for each case. The VEC also shortened adjudications from 30 minutes to 15 minutes.
As of Wednesday, Fogg said 15,500 cases remained on the docket for adjudication because applicants declined to return to work.
“If [the VEC] finds out someone refuses to return to work, or turns down a job offer, the benefits stop, because one of the main things is, you have to be available and able to work. That’s in the law,” said Fogg.
Fogg said another 25,000 claims are also under review because of an incorrect Social Security number being entered on applications. Fogg said most of those errors were caused by applicants simply entering the wrong digit.
“I would check [the Social Security number] before hitting submit,” said Fogg.
With just over 400,000 jobs available on the Virginia Workforce Connection website, Fogg urges people to return to work as soon as possible. Even the VEC is hiring.
“We have lots of jobs and we’ve been hiring a lot since the pandemic started,” said Fogg. “Some of them are hourly jobs, but they’re jobs.”
Fogg said workers who take an unappealing job to initially return to the workforce after a lengthy absence may have opportunities for a better job down the road.
“They may not be the jobs you want, but ease into that and work your way into something better,” said Fogg. “There are jobs out there.”
