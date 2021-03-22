 Skip to main content
Virginia Partners Harrison named to national community banking group committee
Virginia Partners Harrison named to national community banking group committee

Lloyd B. Harrison III, CEO of Virginia Partners Bank in Fredericksburg has been named to serve on the Independent Community Bankers of America’s Bank Operations and Payments Committee.

ICBA is the nation’s voice for community banks. In addition to helping shape and advocate ICBA’s national policy positions and programs, Harrison’s duties will include engaging in grassroots activities in Virginia to promote pro-community bank policies and serving as a liaison between community banks and ICBA staff and leadership in Washington, D.C.

“I am honored to represent our industry and share my experiences as a community banker and civic leader to help ICBA communicate the positive story of community banking,” Harrison said in a news release. “Community banks are trusted relationship-based lenders, invested in the success of their customers and the economic prosperity of their community.”

