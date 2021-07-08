Walmart still dominates grocery sales in Fredericksburg region, according to annual market study

Like Walmart, Metzger said the Landover, Md.-based chain could have had a stronger year if it had been able to stock its stores better during the pandemic’s early days. Still, it has been able to regain the mojo it lost for 15 years when parent company Ahold, now Ahold Delhaize, ran the regional chain as if it were a subsidiary of sibling Stop & Shop.

Gas and convenience store chain Wawa’s 15 locations pulled in $142.08 million to hang on to its third-place rank in the region. That’s a 10.11 percent increase over its $129.03 million in sales in the 2020 study.

Rounding out the top 10 were CVS, $129.6 million; Food Lion, $111.9 million; Weis Markets, $107.89 million; Target, $78.3 million; 7-Eleven, $75.4 million; Wegmans, $71.2 million; and Walgreens, $49.3 million.

Wegmans again posted the best area sales for a single store. The Rochester, N.Y.-based chain also continued to have the highest average per-store sales of any retailer in the market, according to the study. Its closest competition was the Martin’s in Culpeper, which raked in $43.23 million in sales.