Walmart still dominates grocery sales in Fredericksburg region, according to annual market study

Fredericksburg-area grocery retailers have been ringing up record sales since the pandemic upended people’s lives and shopping habits in March 2020.
Industry experts had figured food and drug sales would eventually slow as restaurants began opening more fully and school districts started holding some classes in their buildings. That hasn’t been the case yet, as retailers have made stores safer to shop and ramped up their e-commerce sites, according to trade publication Food World magazine.
It found retailers typically saw sales gains of 12 to 14 percent during its latest market survey, which tallied food and drug sales at supermarkets, drug stores, mass market chains, club stores and convenience stores from April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021. The report, which is in the magazine’s latest issue, added that the number of new store openings was at an all-time low since the publication began in 1979.
Locally, Walmart continued its reign as the dominant player in the Fredericksburg-area grocery market with a nearly 10.5 percent gain since the 2020 study. It rang up $345.3 million in sales, compared with $312.6 million in the 12 months prior. That’s slightly more than the combined totals for second place Giant Food and Wawa, which came in third.
In the previous survey, Walmart’s sales had increased 3.5 percent at its 10 locations in Fredericksburg and the counties of Culpeper, King George, Orange, Stafford and Spotsylvania.
Walmart does not have stores in Caroline or Westmoreland counties, but food and drug sales that the study tracked in those counties were included in The Free Lance–Star’s look at local retail sales figures. The report is available at foodtradenews.com.
While Walmart could have done a better job keeping its shelves stocked during the pandemic, “it was still a very good year for the behemoth, especially aided by a ramped-up presence and execution of its digital-driven platform, which included curbside pickup and ‘ship to store,’ ” Food World publisher Jeffrey Metzger wrote in his column accompanying the study.
He added that the world’s biggest retailer’s sales were also aided by the addition last summer of Walmart+, its competitor to Amazon Prime.
“All told, these huge investments, many made before the pandemic began, have and will continue to pay huge dividends for the company,” Metzger said.
Giant Food maintained its second-place showing with $209.33 million in sales at its six locations in Fredericksburg, Stafford and Spotsylvania. That’s a nearly 4.4 percent increase over the $200.5 million in sales reported in the previous study.
Like Walmart, Metzger said the Landover, Md.-based chain could have had a stronger year if it had been able to stock its stores better during the pandemic’s early days. Still, it has been able to regain the mojo it lost for 15 years when parent company Ahold, now Ahold Delhaize, ran the regional chain as if it were a subsidiary of sibling Stop & Shop.
Gas and convenience store chain Wawa’s 15 locations pulled in $142.08 million to hang on to its third-place rank in the region. That’s a 10.11 percent increase over its $129.03 million in sales in the 2020 study.
Rounding out the top 10 were CVS, $129.6 million; Food Lion, $111.9 million; Weis Markets, $107.89 million; Target, $78.3 million; 7-Eleven, $75.4 million; Wegmans, $71.2 million; and Walgreens, $49.3 million.
Wegmans again posted the best area sales for a single store. The Rochester, N.Y.-based chain also continued to have the highest average per-store sales of any retailer in the market, according to the study. Its closest competition was the Martin’s in Culpeper, which raked in $43.23 million in sales.
Metzger said Wegmans’ sales could have been better if it hadn’t been forced to close or restrict the use of such departments as its soup, specialty and salad bars due to COVID-19. He said that some of those features will either be revamped or won’t return.
“While the family-owned retailer has offered a decent e-commerce platform for the past several years, its focus had been on attracting customers to its physical stores to take part in the experience,” he said. “Nobody foresaw a pandemic.”
Other stores in the area with a single location are Costco, which had $31.2 million in sales; B.J.’s Wholesale Club, which had $30.09 million; Shoppers, which had $28.2 million; Albertsons (operating as Safeway), $14.21; and Grand Valu, $6 million.
Publix opened its second area location in Embrey Mill Town Center in Stafford last December. The Lakeland, Fla.-based chain’s store there and the one in Cosner’s Corner shopping center in Spotsylvania pulled in a total of $29.5 million. Meanwhile, Aldi and Lidl, the area’s two discount grocery retailers, saw sales of $33.9 million and $28.2 million, respectively.
Metzger said grocery retailers will likely see sales dip as more customers return to restaurants and children head back to school at the end of summer. Two other factors are likely to come into play as well: the current labor shortage and rising inflation. Suppliers have told him that early in the fourth quarter of this year “consumers will see prices that they haven’t seen before.”