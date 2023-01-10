 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Walmart Wellness Day is Saturday

  • 0

Customers can get free health screenings for glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure, along with wellness resources and affordable vaccines such as flu, COVID-19, mumps and measles at the first Walmart Wellness Day of 2023 on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fredericksburg-area stores will be among more than 4,600 Walmart pharmacies participating in the annual event which also will feature vision screenings, in-store giveaways and demos of wellness products.

Walmart has hosted the Wellness Days since 2014 and provided more than 5 million free health screenings for customers, according to a news release.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Virginia snow outlook for Jan 13-14

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert