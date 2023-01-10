Walmart Wellness Day is Saturday

Customers can get free health screenings for glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure, along with wellness resources and affordable vaccines such as flu, COVID-19, mumps and measles at the first Walmart Wellness Day of 2023 on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fredericksburg-area stores will be among more than 4,600 Walmart pharmacies participating in the annual event which also will feature vision screenings, in-store giveaways and demos of wellness products.

Walmart has hosted the Wellness Days since 2014 and provided more than 5 million free health screenings for customers, according to a news release.