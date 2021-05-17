Warmer weather equals traffic jams in Fredericksburg area

Still, all of the remaining roadwork will cause delays on the interstate and other area roads this summer.

While there are few local alternatives to avoid the congestion, there is another option to I–95 that could help ease local traffic.

In 2017, in an effort to alleviate I-95 congestion with the interstate projects set to start, VDOT recommended that some drivers should consider using U.S. 301 as an alternative. Hannon said that advice still stands.

Last Sunday afternoon, traffic was relatively light on 301, which runs through Caroline and King George counties to the Harry Nice Bridge, which crosses the Potomac River into Maryland.

Traffic picked up around the Dahlgren Naval base and then backed up for about a half-mile from the approach to the Nice Bridge.

VDOT conducted a study of the 301 corridor aimed at redesigning areas such as intersections to help with expected future traffic increases on the highway. Improvements have already been made at one of the base entrances.

As far as Fredericksburg traffic and how to handle the summertime jams, Hannon said U.S. 1 is not a good alternative for I–95 traffic when the interstate is clogged, especially if it is due to a crash.