WATCH NOW: Fredericksburg City Council clears way for office park to replace trailer park

Jarrell Properties Inc. worked with city staff, City Council, the Planning Commission and the College Heights Civic Association for more than 18 months to make the office park compatible with the neighborhood. The developer had originally planned to build two trails in the project that would connect with College Heights, but the association requested that only the one connecting to Payne Street be built.

“Having two trails, at Dandridge and Payne Street, seems redundant as they would be such a short distance from each other where they would intersect with Rappahannock Ave.,” Meredith Beckett wrote in an email sent to City Council on behalf of the association’s board of directors. “One trail will suffice for connectivity, would be less of a financial burden on the developer and would cause less intrusion into the neighborhood and loss of habitat.”

Councilman Matt Kelly said that he supported the revision, and had asked one of Jarrell Properties’ representatives if the developer would consider spending the funds for the second trail on improvements to other city trails. He said the city should look for every opportunity to get money for its trail system because the state and federal funds it has relied on for this are drying up.