WATCH NOW: Stafford County beauty salon damaged in fire

A small business sustained smoke and fire damage Wednesday during an early afternoon blaze that sent plumes of gray smoke across Falmouth.

At 2:16 p.m., Stafford County Fire and Rescue first responders were dispatched to the Unisex Beauty Salon at 461 Chatham Heights Road, where they found heavy smoke billowing from the roof and attic area of the 1 1/2-story structure.

Katie Brady, Stafford County Fire and Rescue’s communications director, said all occupants of the business were safely evacuated and there were no injuries.

Brady said firefighters determined the fire was caused when a delivery truck struck an overhead power line that provides electrical power to the building. The strike caused an electrical arc that led to a fire on the structure. Although damage to the upper level of the building was substantial, Brady said the building was not a total loss.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, as well as units from the Fredericksburg Fire Department, assisted in the mishap.

