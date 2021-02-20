WATCH NOW: Tanker cars return to Mayfield neighborhood

Residents of the Mayfield neighborhood in Fredericksburg believed they were long past the issue of tanker cars parked near their homes. But the tankers have returned.
Four years ago, CSX Transportation completed a 1.5-mile spur line for the tankers near the south end of its rail yard on Railroad Avenue.
The tankers, which were filled with hazardous chemicals such as ethanol, were moved to the spur line and away from residential development. But there are tankers in Mayfield once again.
One longtime Mayfield resident wrote in an email to The Free Lance–Star that “the scent we smell between 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. is not perfume or cologne, and it’s being sucked into the HVAC systems in Mayfield.”
The tanker cars are for a propane customer in the Milford area of Caroline County that CSX has served for years.
CSX officials declined to state what’s in the tanker cars, but said “generally they are empty” or have significantly lower volumes than the ethanol cars that began creating public health concerns in Mayfield more than a decade ago.
“CSX may occasionally have rail cars temporarily in the Fredericksburg yard waiting to be moved to customers,” said Cindy Schild, the company’s director of media relations and public affairs. “As a matter of policy, we do not release information on the contents of our trains due to security concerns.”
Fredericksburg City Councilman Chuck Frye Jr., who lives in Mayfield, said he’s concerned because the tanker cars there now are marked flammable and states they contain “liquefied petroleum gas.”
City Manager Tim Baroody said he’s keeping a watchful eye on the tankers to ensure they’re not being stored in that location long-term. Baroody said he’s talked to CSX officials several times in the past week and they informed him the tankers are typically for daily pickup, but there was one delay last week.
“The main concern even beyond Mayfield is the City of Fredericksburg,” Frye said. “It’s a safety concern. … If you live in the city and you live 100 feet or 200 feet from an actual flammable car, it makes absolutely no sense.”
CSX officials said the new sidetrack that was added is for loaded cars that otherwise would be in the yard for an extended period of time. The official said utilizing the sidetrack for a “couple of cars” temporarily in the yard would cause a significant blockage of Lansdowne Road during times of arrival and departure.
On Friday, Frye estimated about 30 tanker cars were parked in Mayfield.
Baroody said he’s visited Mayfield three times in recent weeks and on one occasion he counted seven tankers.
Baroody said city officials meet quarterly with representatives from CSX and have established a working relationship. But Baroody added he’s not comfortable with any tankers being close to residential development for long periods of time. He said he’s going to visit the site frequently until he’s assured there is no long-term storage.
“I can’t tell you the tankers that I see today are the same as last week,” Baroody said. “I haven’t checked the serial numbers. But that’s maybe what I ought to be doing.”
The tankers have been an issue in Mayfield for years.
In 2010, residents noticed tankers began appearing in greater numbers after Transflo Services Inc., a CSX subsidiary, opened an ethanol transfer facility in Spotsylvania County’s industrial park, which is 400 feet from city limits.
That facility has since closed.
In 2016, CSX representative Randy Marcus informed City Council about plans for the spur line. Later that same year, a tanker car leaked ethanol in Mayfield and caused Virginia Railway Express delays.
After that incident, Frye told a reporter that although the leak turned out to be minor, it could’ve resulted in an explosion.
“We’re serious about staying on top of this,” Baroody said. “We don’t like long-term storage of any flammable liquids. I hope that’s clear to folks. That’s not something we accept in our community.”
