Wedding industry in Fredericksburg area rebounding from effects of pandemic

The Icing Baking Company has been slammed with orders ever since COVID-19 occupancy restrictions for wedding venues eased last spring.
Some customers were so happy that they could hold a big reception after their small one last year that they’ve ordered another cake from the Garrisonville bakery. Others were simply thrilled that they could actually have the wedding of their dreams instead of scaling it back due to the pandemic, said Camile Sue, whose business has been highlighted in The Knot, MunaLuchi Bride and Virginia Bride Magazine.
“As far as the delta variant, I think people are just continuing forward, just with more caution,” she said. “I think people are still saying, ‘We’re going to still have the big party and do what we’re going to do. Please be vaccinated or wear a mask.’ I don’t think it’s slowing down the industry at all. At least we haven’t seen it.”
The wedding industry, which pumps billions into the United States economy each year, is rebounding from the impacts of COVID-19 according to The Knot’s 2020 Real Weddings Study. It found that nearly half of the couples who’d scheduled weddings that year postponed their nuptials until 2021. That’s meant that newly engaged couples who hope to get married this year are competing for vendors and venues during peak wedding-season dates.
The Icing Baking Company, which normally handled orders for four weddings a weekend in 2019, was hired for five over the Labor Day weekend and seven on the weekend of Sept. 18. Sue has taken on three more decorators to keep up with the demand not only for wedding cakes but the cookies, cupcakes and other items she carries in her shop.
“We have had to restrict how many orders that we take, which has been frustrating for some people who really do want our products, which I wish I could provide for everybody, but we only have so many hours in the day and everybody has to sleep at some point,” Sue said.
“It’s been a roller coaster for everybody: the planners, the florists, the venues,” she added. “It’s been wacko for all of us.”
Wedding planner Christina Moore, who owns Bella Giomata Events & Design in Fredericksburg, said she dealt with a lot of devastated brides who’d hoped to walk down the aisle in 2020. Few were willing to sacrifice the size of their wedding after COVID hit in March of that year, and would ask when she thought they could have their wedding safely. At that point, she didn’t know.
Only a handful decided to trim the size of their wedding and go ahead with the ceremony. The rest postponed their event or rescheduled for this year, even if it meant losing a deposit.
“There was a lot of crying in the beginning for sure, a lot of money lost,” Moore said. “Everyone was emotional but realistic. They saw it unfolding right before everyone’s eyes.”
She was trying to come up with new ways to make micro weddings memorable earlier this year when COVID cases began to decline and restrictions eased. “In the blink of an eye,” her phone began ringing off the hook with calls.
“The floodgates kind of opened,” Moore said. “You figure last year we missed an entire year of people getting engaged. We’re seeing a huge influx of inquiries and I think it’s simply that we’ve missed an entire year.”
Brides can not only have their big day now, but they want it to be bigger than in years past, she said. Guest lists now range from 150 to 300 people, which is larger than she’d ever seen. Pre-COVID, the average head count for a wedding that she helped plan was around 130.
“There’s definitely an increase of, let’s get family together, let’s celebrate. It’s been so long since we’ve seen each other,” Moore said. “I definitely feel that they’re looking for more of an experience than before, a more family-oriented experience, because everyone has been so isolated for so long.”
The problem is that the pandemic has made it harder to estimate how many people will decline an invitation, she said. Now it’s no longer a question of how far they might have to travel, but are they comfortable flying on a plane or sitting next to someone at the wedding dinner.
“There are all these new concerns that we have for guests, their experience, their safety. Some of the declines have definitely increased,” Moore said.
Finding a venue has also gotten tougher due to increased competition. Most have already been booked for this year and are getting requests for 2022 and even 2023. As a result, more weddings are being held on a Sunday than in previous years, and a few brides are settling for a Wednesday or Thursday ceremony. Moore said that she even helped plan a Tuesday wedding, which she’s never done before.
Still, brides are being cautious, said Marcus Toler, who talked to a number of them at the Extraordinary Events and Wedding Showcase he helped sponsor at the Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center last month.
“No matter what stage they were in their planning, they were all asking about refund policies,” he said. “Some were asking, ‘Do you rebook? Do you send money back?’ ”
Toler said that his company, Big Day Productions in Fredericksburg, prefers to reschedule the DJ, live music, photo booth and other services that it provides. He’s seen inquiries go up since May, only to slide because of the Delta variant.
“The thing that’s changed is the venues. Barn venues have been really big. That was already kind of a trend, but now especially people are looking to get married outside just because of the restrictions and stuff,” he said. “I like the outdoor factor of weddings, so I encourage everybody to go that route.”
Potomac Point Winery & Vineyard in Stafford specializes in outdoor wedding ceremonies with an outdoor cocktail hour. Guests have access to the outdoor patio and part of the vineyard during the reception, while dinner and dancing are held inside the winery.
Brides who’d booked the venue for last year before the pandemic hit either postponed or reduced the number of guests due to pandemic occupancy restrictions or because fewer said they would attend due to fears about COVID, said Chelsea Sparaco, the sales and marketing director.
“This year has been really busy,” she said. “October and November of this year are going to be as busy as it has been and 2022 is equally booking almost quicker than in years past. I think people are just trying to look out into the future, especially as the fall of 2022 is very busy, and we’re already started booking some in 2023.”
Brides who’d postponed their 2020 weddings and tried to reschedule at Potomac Point sometimes found that their first choice had already been snapped up and their only option was to pick a weekday instead. Sparaco said she can’t tell yet if that trend will continue into 2022.
The number of guests that brides are inviting to their ceremony at the winery is starting to increase, but is still smaller than in the years prior to the pandemic. Most being held this year have a guest list of around 100 people or slightly more, although the facility can accommodate a maximum of 200. A couple of weddings with 200 guests have been booked for 2022, she said.
Next year is when the pent-up demand for weddings is expected to peak. The Wedding Report, a market research firm, estimates that there will be near 2.5 million weddings in 2022, which is the most the U.S. has seen since 1984. That’s partly because only 1.93 million weddings are expected to be held this year, and 20 percent of 2021 weddings are being rescheduled for 2022.
“The amount of money that they’re expecting in the wedding industry for 2022 is extremely high, that we haven’t seen that amount of money since the ’80s,” Sparaco said. “I feel it in the amount of booking interest.”