Wedding industry in Fredericksburg area rebounding from effects of pandemic

“This year has been really busy,” she said. “October and November of this year are going to be as busy as it has been and 2022 is equally booking almost quicker than in years past. I think people are just trying to look out into the future, especially as the fall of 2022 is very busy, and we’re already started booking some in 2023.”

Brides who’d postponed their 2020 weddings and tried to reschedule at Potomac Point sometimes found that their first choice had already been snapped up and their only option was to pick a weekday instead. Sparaco said she can’t tell yet if that trend will continue into 2022.

The number of guests that brides are inviting to their ceremony at the winery is starting to increase, but is still smaller than in the years prior to the pandemic. Most being held this year have a guest list of around 100 people or slightly more, although the facility can accommodate a maximum of 200. A couple of weddings with 200 guests have been booked for 2022, she said.

Next year is when the pent-up demand for weddings is expected to peak. The Wedding Report, a market research firm, estimates that there will be near 2.5 million weddings in 2022, which is the most the U.S. has seen since 1984. That’s partly because only 1.93 million weddings are expected to be held this year, and 20 percent of 2021 weddings are being rescheduled for 2022.

“The amount of money that they’re expecting in the wedding industry for 2022 is extremely high, that we haven’t seen that amount of money since the ’80s,” Sparaco said. “I feel it in the amount of booking interest.”