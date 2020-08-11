Weis Markets to close in Fredericksburg Shopping Center

Delhaize had to sell 13 of its 21 Food Lion stores in Virginia as part of the requirements to win the Federal Trade Commission’s approval for its merger with Royal Ahold, the parent company of Giant Foods. Metzger said Weis Markets originally intended to purchase just the 24 Food Lions that were mostly in Maryland and Delaware. It got a deal on the locations in Virginia mainly so Delhaize could divest itself of those stores.

“A lot of Weis’ success has come in small- and medium-size towns where they have a name recognition that is extremely high,” Metzger said. “Now we’re talking about areas where there is little or no name recognition, the cost was essentially gratis and I know from talking with the Weis people that they were going to take a wait and see on Virginia.”

He said that the company appears to have decided which of its Virginia stores are profitable and will pump money into them. Locally, it will have one store in Culpeper, three in Stafford and five in Spotsylvania after the Fredericksburg store closes.