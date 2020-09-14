What sold last week in the Fredericksburg area

Suzy Stone of Century 21 Redwood Realty brings you a list of the properties in the Fredericksburg area that sold last week. You'll find it online here.
Prince William Ice Center’s new owner is eyeing Celebrate Virginia South in Fredericksburg as a potential location for a second ice skating facility.
Food & Wine magazine has named Allman’s Bar-B-Que at 1299 Jefferson Davis Highway in Fredericksburg as one of the best barbecue restaurants in Virginia.
Silver Collection Hotel, a boutique hotel that opened Sept. 1 in Celebrate Virginia South, is fully automated from booking one of its 24 suites to checking out.
Partners with different ties to working on the water create tour-boat business with two classic Bay craft.
Stafford-based Cyber Bytes Foundation to offer one-week cybersecurity certification courses.
When Ernisha and Tracey Hall scanned the Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce’s “Taste of the Region” offerings this summer, the couple noted th…
Charmaine McClarie, who coaches top executives, will be the keynote speaker for the University of Mary Washington’s 27th annual Women’s Leadership Colloquium on Nov. 5.
Country Cookin has permanently closed its restaurant in Fredericksburg, which had shut its doors in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
